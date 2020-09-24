IPL 2020: KKR pacer Pat Cummins trolled after going for 16.33 runs an over against MI

Pat Cummins (Image Source: Twitter)

  • Pat Cummins had a forgetful day with the ball as he leaked 49 runs in just 3 overs.

  • KKR started their IPL 2020 campaign with a 49-run loss against MI.

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) lost their opening match against Mumbai Indians (MI) by 49 runs on Wednesday, September 23. The Knight Riders were outclassed by the Rohit Sharma-led side in every department of the game.


Dinesh Karthik won the toss and invited MI to bat first. Quinton de Kock (1) departed quickly, but Rohit Sharma and Suryakumar Yadav stitched 90-runs partnership for the third wicket.

KKR bowlers barring Sunil Narine looked a bit rusty, and they struggled to get in the groove. Pat Cummins had a forgettable day with the ball as he leaked 49 runs in just three overs without picking up any wickets.


The Australian tearaway was acquired by KKR for a whopping INR 15.50 crores. With great price comes even greater responsibility. But Cummins failed to live up to the hype and expectation in his first outing.

Cummins’ was brought in the fourth over of the match when Rohit Sharma was at the crease. The pacer started with a wide and followed it with a back-of-length delivery. Rohit had no problems dealing with those as he quickly dispatched anything bowled short of the length with an immaculate pull.

Later on, Hardik Pandya clobbered two fours and a six off Cummin’s third over, which also proved to be the last of his game.


Whether it was the pressure of living up to a hefty price tag or the challenging conditions for the pacers in the UAE, the 27-year-old looked totally out-of-rhythm.

However, Cummins ( 33 off 12) made some atonements with the bat, albeit in a losing cause. He smashed Jasprit Bumrah for four sixes in an over, but it was not enough to win the game for his side.

Here are some of the best reactions:

