IPL 2020 – Twitter Reactions: Rohit Sharma, bowlers steer MI to a 49-run win over KKR

Rohit Sharma (Pic Source : Twitter)

  • MI beat KKR by 49 runs to win their first game in IPL 2020.

  • Rohit became the second Indian batsman to hit 200 sixes in IPL.

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) began their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 campaign on a losing note as defending champions Mumbai Indians (MI) thrashed them by 49 runs at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday.


Batting first, MI posted a mammoth total of 195/5 on the scoreboard. In reply, KKR could only reach 146/9 in their allotted 20 overs. Pat Cummins with 33 runs was the highest scorer for the Knight Riders.

For MI, Trent Boult, James Pattinson, Jasprit Bumrah and Rahul Chahar picked up two wickets each. At the same time, Kieron Pollard bagged one scalp.


Rohit becomes the fourth batsman to score 200 sixes

Earlier, Rohit Sharma added another feather to his illustrative cap. The Mumbaikar became the fourth batsman to hit 200 sixes in the IPL and only the second Indian to do so after Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper MS Dhoni. MSD has so far smashed 212 sixes in the cash-rich league.

Rohit overtook Suresh Raina who has 194 sixes to his name. Overall, Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) opener Chris Gayle tops the list with 326 sixes, while the spinal-column of Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), Ab de Villiers, is second with 214 maximums to his name.

Most sixes in IPL:

  • 326 – Chris Gayle
  • 214 – AB de Villiers
  • 212 – MS Dhoni
  • 200 – Rohit Sharma *
  • 194 – Suresh Raina

Rohit scored 80 runs off 54 balls, including six sixes and three fours. Apart from the 33-year-old, Surya Kumar Yadav made 47 off 28 deliveries with 6 fours and one six. For the Knight Riders, Shivam Mavi picked two wickets while Sunil Narine and Andre Russell bagged one scalp each.


