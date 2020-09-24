IPL 2020: Twitter erupts as KL Rahul-led KXIP thrash RCB by 97 runs

KXIP captured the top spot in the points table after crushing RCB by 97 runs.

Rahul smashed the first hundred of IPL 2020.

Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) completely dominated Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the sixth match of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 at Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Thursday.

The KL Rahul-led side steamrolled Virat Kohli’s men, winning the contest by a vast margin of 97 runs.

Chasing the mammoth target of 207, RCB was never in the game as they completely collapsed against the quality bowling of KXIP.

Washington Sundar (30) and AB de Villiers (28) were the only batters who could cross the 25-run mark for RCB.

Rahul led from the front

Earlier, KXIP captain Rahul smashed a few IPL records with a blistering 69-ball 132. It was the highest individual score by an Indian player in the history of the cash-rich league.

Rahul also surpassed Sachin Tendulkar to become the fastest Indian to cross the 2,000-run mark in IPL.

The 28-year-old brought up the landmark in his 60th innings while Tendulkar reached the feat in 63 innings.

The fantabulous knock of Rahul took KXIP to 206/3 in 20 overs. It was his second IPL century and fourth overall in T20s.

Interestingly, RCB leader Kohli dropped a couple of sitters of Rahul in the 17th and 18th over of the match.

Here is how Twitter reacted:

KL Rahul beat RCB by 23 runs #RCBvKXIP — Hemang Badani (@hemangkbadani) September 24, 2020

@klrahul11 complete ENTERTAINMENT 😘🔥❤️ — Surya Kumar Yadav (@surya_14kumar) September 24, 2020

No prizes for guessing who is our Man of the Match for Match 6 of #Dream11IPL.@klrahul11 #KXIPvRCB pic.twitter.com/ugxGioQNPV — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) September 24, 2020

🤔 has this happened before? Interesting fall of wickets. pic.twitter.com/nh6RhYmkNL — Lisa Sthalekar (@sthalekar93) September 24, 2020

KL Rahul beat #RCB by 23 runs 🙇‍♂️ Big losses mean NRR taking a massive hit…might hurt you in the business end of the tournament. #KXIPvsRCB #IPL2020 — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) September 24, 2020

A brillinat century by @klrahul11 gave that firepower to #KXIP innings to post 206. From @RCBTweets , their pacers went for plenty & those two drops by Kohli made a big difference to the final score. He has to make ammends with his batting now. @TV9Bharatvarsh #T20withTV9 — Reema Malhotra (@ReemaMalhotra8) September 24, 2020

Good to see two leg spinners do so well for @lionsdenkxip – Murugan Ashwin and Bishnoi. Headaches for Anil Bhai and company in the upcoming games #RCBvKXIP — Hemang Badani (@hemangkbadani) September 24, 2020

Kings XI Punjab defeat RCB by 97 runs. It's #KXIP's third biggest win in their history, and the fourth heaviest defeat ever suffered by #RCB. A battering. #IPL2020 #KXIPvRCB — The CricViz Analyst (@cricvizanalyst) September 24, 2020

Game 1: CSK Won

Game 2: DC Won

Game 3: RCB Won

Game 4: RR Won

Game 5: MI Won

Game 6: KXIP won Six Games and Six Different winners — Broken Cricket (@BrokenCricket) September 24, 2020