IPL 2020: KL Rahul’s Kannada slang attracts Danish Sait and Mayank Agarwal’s attention

KXIP skipper KL Rahul lost his calm in a match against DC and tossed abuses in his regional language.

Danish Sait took a sly dig at Rahul and Mayank Agarwal too joined the fun.

Sometimes, the intensity of the game gets on the nerves of players. In T20 cricket, renowned for dynamism and vitality, cricketers often lose their calm and commit something that they would not even imagine of doing so in the normal state of mind.

Whether Kieron Pollard throwing his willow at Mitchell Starc a few years back or Virat Kohli hurling a range of expletives towards Gautam Gambhir, the Indian Premier League (IPL) has offered fans too many such spectacles for over a decade now.

In one such instance, during the match between Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) and Delhi Capitals (DC), KL Rahul lost control of his tongue and uttered profanity-laced words in Kannada.

Unfortunately, the mic embedded in the stumps didn’t miss his abusive language, and it was aired on-screen.

“Munde baaro lo**a,” said Rahul while setting the field.

The video went viral in no time, and the KXIP skipper was trolled by Danish Sait, who left a hilarious comment on the former’s recent post.

While Rahul lauded the efforts his team put in an opening clash on Instagram, Danish cheekily replied: “Mundhe baa…Golden words KL. Love you.”

Mayank Agarwal too joined the fun as he wrote ‘legend’ and added laughing emojis in his colleague Rahul’s post.

KXIP lost their opening clash against DC

Meanwhile, KXIP lost the first match against DC in the Super Over. The team has appealed against the match referee for the controversial ‘short run’ given by umpire Nitin Menon.

“While a human error can happen and we understand that, there is no room for human errors like these in a world-class tournament like the IPL. This one could cost us a playoff berth,” asserted KXIP CEO, Satish Menon.

KXIP will lock horns with Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in their next match on September 24.