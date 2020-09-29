IPL 2020: Krunal Pandya imitates Kedar Jadhav’s ’round-arm action’ against RCB

Krunal Pandya, Kedar Jadhav (Image Source: Twitter)

  • Krunal Pandya imitated Kedar Jadhav's trademark bowling action against RCB.

  • MI lost the match in Super Over.

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and the defending champions Mumbai Indians (MI) treated one and all with a riveting contest that extended till Super Over.


This was the second instance in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 when Super Over was required to determine the outcome of the match.

MI skipper Rohit Sharma won the toss and invited the Challengers to bat first. Aaron Finch and Devdutt Padikkal gave RCB a cracking start as the duo combined 81 runs for the first wicket.


Finch made 52 off just 35 deliveries before falling prey to Trent Boult. RCB captain Virat Kohli once again failed to contribute with the bat. He scored a paltry 3 off 11 balls before Rahul Chahar got the better out of him.

An explosive cameo from AB de Villiers ( 55*) and Shivam Dube (27*) in the death overs propelled RCB to an imposing total of 201/3 in twenty overs.

Krunal Pandya’s action grabs the limelight

Chasing the target, MI didn’t have a great start as Rohit Sharma and Suryakumar Yadav got dismissed inside three overs.


Ishan Kishan (99 off 58) and Kieron Pollard (60 off 24 balls) combined 119 runs partnership to push the match to Super Over.

For MI, Hardik Pandya and Pollard opened the innings and made seven runs in Super Over.

RCB skipper Kohli smashed a terrific boundary in the last ball  to seal the victory for his team.


Amidst all these, one moment that caught everyone’s attention was Krunal Pandya’s idiosyncratic bowling action. Pandya imitated Kedar Jadhav’s round-arm delivery while bowling against RCB opener Padikkal.

Jadhav, in the past, has found considerable success with a pretty similar action. However, Krunal didn’t get much help from his improvised action as he conceded 23 runs from three overs, without taking a wicket.

