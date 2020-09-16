IPL 2020: KXIP co-owner Preity Zinta shares a special message to her team during quarantine in UAE

Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) co-owner Preity Zinta’s excitement for her team has been highly infectious for the fans and spectators, over the years.

Despite the topsy-turvy ride for the franchise, Preity has been a regular feature in the stands, relentlessly supporting the team, while waving the KXIP flag.

This time around, the tournament will be graced with the presence of the veteran actor yet again, supporting her beloved team with zeal.

In a recent video released by KXIP on their social media account, Preity shared a special message for her team, ahead of the tournament’s bowl-out.

“Hello everybody in sadda squad, I simply need to say you guys are trying unbelievable,I’ve been following you on social media and seeing how laborious you guys are coaching. I am actually excited to complete this quarantine and are available to the bubble, so see you then,” the KXIP said in the video.

Zinta would hope that IPL 2020 would witness a change in fortune for Punjab. The franchise has participated in all twelve editions of the tournament without a title to show for.

Punjab has often languished at the bottom half of the table and has seldom managed to reach the knockout stages of the competition.

Ahead of the last IPL auctions, KXIP traded Ravichandran Ashwin, who was later traded to the Delhi Capitals (DC).

KXIP’s elite squad

KXIP, then, appointed the role of captaincy to their star-batsman, KL Rahul. Their overseas contingent boasts the likes of Chris Gayle, Chris Jordan, James Neeshan, Sheldon Cottrell, Hardus Viljoen, Mujeeb-ur-Rahman, Glenn Maxwell and Nicholas Pooran.

Meanwhile, their Indian contingent also looks formidable featuring Mohammad Shami, Karun Nair, Mayank Agarwal, Ravi Bishnoi, Deepak Hooda, Krishnappa Gowtham, Ishan Porel and Sarfraz Khan.

KXIP even made wholesale changes to their coaching staff. They roped in head coach Anil Kumble, fielding coach Jonty Rhodes, batting consultants Andy Flower and Wasim Jaffer, this year.

It will be interesting to see which playing unit does KXIP field in their opening game against DC on September 20.