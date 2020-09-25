IPL 2020: KXIP vs RCB – Virat Kohli faces the wrath of fans after he drops KL Rahul twice

Virat Kohli, KL Rahul (Image Source: Twitter)

  • Virat Kohli missed two easy catches of KL Rahul, who went on to score a remarkable century.

  • KXIP defeated RCB by 97 runs to register their first victory of IPL 2020.

Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) skipper KL Rahul starred with the bat while their spinners weaved a mysterious web around opposition’s star-studded batting line-up to register a comprehensive victory against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), on Thursday (September 24).


Rahul was at his fluent best and went on to smash the first century of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020. His innings of 132* runs, which came in just 69 deliveries, was laced with 14 fours and seven towering sixes.

Chasing a massive target of 207, RCB batters lost their marbles very early in the game. They were reduced to 4/3 in the third over of the match.


KXIP seamer Mohammad Shami once again troubled the batsmen with his nagging line and length in the initial phase of the game. He was well assisted by Sheldon Cottrell, who picked up two wickets in the match.

Ashwin Murugan and Ravi Bishnoi were the picks of the bowlers as both of them finished with three wickets apiece.

Kohli’s dropped chances cost RCB a match

Rahul was adjudged as ‘Player of the match’ for his imperious knock. However, the stylish right-hander, en-route his magnificent unbeaten knock, was dropped twice by none other by RCB skipper Virat Kohli.


It was a rare bad day for Kohli as he failed on nearly all counts. He first dropped Rahul when KXIP were on 145/3 in the seventeenth over. In the very next over, Kohli once again dropped the batsman at long-off.

Rahul capitalized on the missed chances and exploded in the death overs to propel his team to a daunting total.

Kohli was trolled badly on social-media after dropping two easy chances.


Here are some of the best reactions:

