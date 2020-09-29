IPL 2020, Match 11: Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad – Fantasy Cricket Tips, Playing XI & Pitch Report

Match 11 of IPL 2020 will see DC taking on SRH on Tuesday, September 29.

SRH is yet to open their account in the points-table.

Delhi Capitals (DC) will lock horns with Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the eleventh match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi, on Tuesday (September 29).

The Capitals have started their campaign on a positive note by registering a comprehensive victory in the first two matches. On the other hand, SRH will be coming off after back-to-back defeats.

Overall, a riveting battle awaits as SRH would be aiming to open their account in points-table while DC will look forward to riding on the momentum and steal another two points in their bag.

Pitch Report

Although the pitch is likely to favour the batsmen throughout the match, pacers are expected to get some help in the initial phase of the game.

Dew will definitely come into play later in the second innings, so both teams would like to chase.

Playing combinations

Delhi Capitals: Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Shimron Hetmyer, Shreyas Iyer (c), Rishabh Pant (wk), Marcus Stoinis, Axar Patel, Avesh Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje and Amit Mishra

Sunrisers Hyderabad: David Warner (c), Jonny Bairstow (wk), Manish Pandey, Kane Williamson/Mohammad Nabi, Wriddhiman Saha, Priyam Garg, Abhishek Sharma, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Khaleel Ahmed, T Natarajan

Head to Head

Played: 15 | DC Won: 6 | SRH Won: 9 | NR: 0

Here are the IPL T20 fantasy suggestions:

Fantasy Suggestion #1:

Rishabh Pant, Jonny Bairstow (wk), Prithvi Shaw, David Warner, Shreyas Iyer, Akshar Patel, Mohammad Nabi, Kagiso Rabada, Amit Mishra, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan

Captain: Jonny Bairstow, Vice-Captain: Shreyas Iyer

Fantasy Suggestion #2:

Shreyas Iyer, Jonny Bairstow, Manish Pandey, David Warner, Shikhar Dhawan, Shimron Hetmyer, Marcus Stoinis, Anrich Nortje, Rashid Khan, T Natarajan and Amit Mishra

Captain: David Warner, Vice-Captain: Marcus Stoinis

Squads:

Delhi Capitals:

Shreyas Iyer (c), Prithvi Shaw, Ajinkya Rahane, Shikhar Dhawan, Anrich Nortje, Ishant Sharma, Amit Mishra, Avesh Khan, Sandeep Lamichhane, Kagiso Rabada, Keemo Paul, Mohit Sharma, Lalit Yadav, Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, Ravi Ashwin, Marcus Stoinis, Daniel Sams, Rishabh Pant, Alex Carey, Shimron Hetmyer and Tushar Deshpande

Sunrisers Hyderabad:

David Warner (c), Abhishek Sharma, Basil Thampi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Billy Stanlake, Jonny Bairstow, Kane Williamson, Manish Pandey, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Sandeep Sharma, Shahbaz Nadeem, Shreevats Goswami, Siddarth Kaul, Khaleel Ahmed, T Natarajan, Vijay Shankar, Wriddhiman Saha, Abdul Samad, Fabian Allen, Mitchell Marsh, Priyam Garg, Sandeep Bavanaka, Sanjay Yadav, Virat Singh