IPL 2020, Match 7: Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals – Fantasy Cricket Tips, Playing XI & Pitch Report

Match 7 of IPL 2020 will see CSK taking on DC on Friday, September 25.

CSK will be aiming to get back on winning track after losing their last encounter against RR.

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will clash against Delhi Capitals (DC) in Match 7 of the 2020 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) on Friday, September 25.

CSK won their season-opener against Mumbai Indians (MI) but lost their next encounter against Rajasthan Royals (RR). MS Dhoni-led side will be coming to the match without Ambati Rayudu, so Ruturaj Gaekwad is most likely to retain his spot.

On the other hand, DC enthralled one and all with a nail-biting encounter which they eventually won against Kings XI Punjab (KXIP).

Pitch and Weather Report

Although the pitch in Dubai has always favoured spinners, pacers are likely to trouble batsmen with the new ball. Dew factor will come into play in the second innings, so the skipper who will win the toss is expected to bowl first.

Overall, a riveting contest awaits between the young guns of DC and veterans of CSK.

Playing combinations

Chennai Super Kings: Shane Watson, Murali Vijay, Faf du Plessis, Ruturaj Gaikwad, MS Dhoni (c & wk), Sam Curran, Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Piyush Chawla, Deepak Chahar, Lungi Ngidi

Delhi Capitals: Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Shimron Hetmyer, Shreyas Iyer (c), Rishabh Pant (wk), Marcus Stoinis, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin/Amit Mishra, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Mohit Sharma

Head to Head

Played: 21; CSK won: 15; DC won; 6

Here are the IPL T20 fantasy suggestions:

Fantasy Suggestion #1:

Rishabh Pant (wk), Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer, Prithvi Shaw, Faf du Plessis, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Marcus Stoinis, Ravindra Jadeja, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi, Deepak Chahar

Captain: Prithvi Shaw, Vice-Captain: Faf du Plessis

Fantasy Suggestion #2:

MS Dhoni (wk), Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Shane Watson, Faf du Plessis, Axar Patel, Ravindra Jadeja, Marcus Stoinis, Kagiso Rabada, Piyush Chawla, Deepak Chahar

Captain: Marcus Stoinis, Vice-Captain: Ravindra Jadeja

Squads:

Chennai Super Kings:

MS Dhoni (c & wk), Murali Vijay, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Faf du Plessis, Ambati Rayudu, Shane Watson, Dwayne Bravo, Sam Curran, Mitchell Santner, Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Piyush Chawla, Monu Kumar, N Jagadeesan, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, KM Asif, Imran Tahir, Karn Sharma, R Sai Kishore, Lungi Ngidi and Josh Hazlewood

Delhi Capitals:

Shreyas Iyer (c), Prithvi Shaw, Ajinkya Rahane, Shikhar Dhawan, Anrich Nortje, Ishant Sharma, Amit Mishra, Avesh Khan, Sandeep Lamichhane, Kagiso Rabada, Keemo Paul, Mohit Sharma, Lalit Yadav, Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, Ravi Ashwin, Marcus Stoinis, Daniel Sams, Rishabh Pant (wk), Alex Carey, Shimron Hetmyer and Tushar Deshpande