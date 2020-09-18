IPL 2020: Mayanti Langer reveals why she is not presenting the 13th IPL season

Mayanti Langer, one of the finest sports anchors in the country, will not be covering the 13th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

On Thursday (September 17), the IPL’s official broadcaster Star Sports took to its official Twitter handle to confirm that Mayanti will miss the 2020 edition of IPL, which is slated to take place in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) from September 19 to November 10.

Hi! Mayanti Langer won't be a part of #Dream11IPL 2020.

In fact, Star Sports has announced a full-fledged panel of presenters, including female anchors, for the upcoming T20 tournament.

Suhail Chandhok, Nashpreet Kaur, Sanjana Ganesan, Jatin Sapru, Tanya Purohit and Neroli Meadows among several others will be presenting the tournament.

Stuart Binny and Mayanti Langer blessed with a baby boy

Mayanti was part of almost every match in the 2019 IPL last and was a familiar face during the tournament. Accordingly, fans were expecting her to return to the action in the league this year. However, Mayanti’s name went missing, and several speculations eventually led to her revealing the reason for the same.

The wife of Indian cricketer, Stuart Binny, took to her Twitter to reveal the arrival of a baby boy in their family. She posted a lovely picture with Stuart and the baby and also thanked Star Sports for supporting her when she needed them.

Moreover, Mayanti also cleared that she would’ve hosted the IPL matches if the tournament had taken place earlier as initially scheduled.

“So quite a few have reached out, and many are speculating. For the past five years, my family at Star Sports has given me the incredible privilege of fronting their most high profile events. In fact, they supported me when I needed them the most when I was pregnant with my son.

“They made several adjustments to ensure that I was comfortable hosting till I was 20 weeks/5 months pregnant and would have continued going so had IPL 20 gone on as scheduled. Stuart and I were blessed by the birth of our baby boy almost six weeks ago. Life has changed for the better,” she wrote in her tweet.

The 2020 IPL was originally scheduled to take place from March 29 to May 24, but the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) first decided to postpone it before moving it to UAE in the wake of rising coronavirus cases in India.