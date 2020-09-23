IPL 2020: Mitchell Marsh ruled out of the tournament; replacement announced

Mitchell Marsh ruled out of the entire IPL 2020.

Marsh had injured his ankle during SRH vs RCB match on September 21.

The Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) all-rounder Mitchell Marsh has been ruled out of the remainder of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020. He sustained the ankle injury during SRH’s match against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on September 21.

The official Twitter handle of SRH broke the news and also announced the replacement of Marsh in the form of West Indies all-rounder Jason Holder.

“Mitchell Marsh has been ruled out due to injury. We wish him a speedy recovery. Jason Holder will replace him for IPL 2020,” SRH wrote on Twitter.

🚨 Official Statement 🚨 Mitchell Marsh has been ruled out due to injury. We wish him a speedy recovery. Jason Holder will replace him for #Dream11IPL 2020 .#OrangeArmy #KeepRising — SunRisers Hyderabad (@SunRisers) September 23, 2020



Marsh got injured while bowling the fifth over in the first innings against RCB. The Aussie star twisted his ankle in the follow-through. During SRH’s chase, Marsh did come out to bat at number 10. However, he was struggling even to stand and hence got dismissed for a golden duck.

It is not the first time that Marsh got injured during the IPL. In 2016, the 28-year-old has had to abort the tournament due to a shoulder injury. He was a part of Rising Pune Supergiants (RPS) back then.

In the IPL 2020 auctions, Marsh was bought by the Sunrisers for his base price of INR 2 cr.

SRH have struggled to get a decent all-rounder down the order in the past few seasons. They mainly depend on their overseas top-order containing skipper David Warner, opener Jonny Bairstow and middle-order batsman Kane Williamson.

Meanwhile, Holder, who last played in the cash-rich league back in 2016, gets a golden opportunity to prove his worth in the biggest T20 tournament. The Caribbean cricketer has earlier represented the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and has also played under the leadership of MS Dhoni for Chennai Super Kings (CSK).

The Barbados lad has played 11 IPL matches, in which he has scored 38 runs and taken five wickets.

The SRH will be playing their next game against the Knight Riders on September 26. However, Holder would not be available for selection due to the quarantine rules.