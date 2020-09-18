IPL 2020: MS Dhoni’s wife Sakshi appeals to see her husband during Instagram live of CSK’s training session

Former India skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni is currently in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) with his Chennai Super Kings (CSK) teammates. Dhoni is preparing his troops for the much-awaited Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 which begins on Saturday (September 19).

The Super Kings will start their IPL 2020 journey against arch-rivals Mumbai Indians (MI) in Abu Dhabi.

Dhoni had spent a lovely time with his family back in Ranchi during the lockdown period. When it was decided that IPL 2020 will take place in the Gulf nation, MSD first went to Chennai where he led a training camp. After that, the ‘Yellow Army’ flew to Dubai on August 21.

Meanwhile, Dhoni’s wife Sakshi took to Instagram and requested the Super Kings to give her a glimpse of CSK skipper.

Sakshi requested CSK’s team manager, Russell Radhakrishnan, who was handling the streaming duties.

“I wanna see Mahi?” Sakshi’s first comment read.

After Sakshi’s request, the camera was instantly moved towards the Ranchi lad. Dhoni’s better-half acknowledged the gesture as she responded with a ‘thank you’ and ‘spotted him’ comment.

Dhoni is fresh and ready to go: Stephen Fleming

In IPL 2020, all eyes will be on Dhoni as he is returning to competitive action after more than a year. The last time fans spotted him was in the 2019 World Cup when India played a semi-final game against New Zealand.

However, this isn’t a worrying sign at all for CSK’s coach Stephen Fleming as he made it clear that Dhoni is very fit and mentally ready to play the lucrative league.

“He’s very fit, and mentally he’s been very engaged and determined. In some ways, the break can work for the experienced and older players that we have. MS is fresh and ready to go,” said Fleming as quoted by ESPNCricinfo.