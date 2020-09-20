IPL 2020: MS Dhoni’s wife Sakshi shares an adorable post as her husband returns to action after 437 days

Sakshi took to Instagram to share an adorable post for her husband.

Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings beat Mumbai Indians by 5 wickets in the IPL 2020 opener.

MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings (CSK) put up a clinical show to win the opening game of the 2020 IPL against defending champions Mumbai Indians (MI) on Saturday (September 19).

The Super Kings avenged their last season’s final loss in the IPL 13 opener at Abu Dhabi, and the CSK skipper stated that his team’s tremendous ‘experience’ paid off during the win. ‘Player of the match’ Ambati Rayudu and Faf du Plessis’ 115-run partnership helped CSK win the tournament opener. Before that, the bowlers put up a good show with the ball to restrict Mumbai at 162/9.

“We may practice enough, but when you go on the field, you need to assess the conditions and give it your best. It took us time for the bowlers to find the right length on this pitch. Plenty of positives but still plenty of areas for us to improve.

“In the second half there is a bit of movement till the dew sets in. If you don’t lose wickets early, you have the upper hand. These are the learnings. Rayudu had a wonderful partnership with Faf. Most of us are retired so luckily no injuries as well,” Dhoni said at the post-match presentation ceremony.

‘How handsome’ – Sakshi in awe of husband Mahi

Dhoni also made his much-awaited return to competitive cricket through this IPL encounter against MI. The 39-year-old had been away from the game since July 2019. Though Mahi announced his retirement from international cricket on August 15 this year, he was confirmed to play in the IPL.

After 437 days, the fans finally got to see Dhoni back in action as he walked out for the toss. His wife, Sakshi Dhoni, was also in all awe of the CSK captain. Sakshi took to Instagram and came up with an adorable post for Dhoni. She also tagged CSK in her post.