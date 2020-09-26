IPL 2020: “Need to figure out our best combination” – CSK skipper MS Dhoni after loss to Delhi Capitals

MS Dhoni didn't look happy with the performance of spinners.

CSK lost their second match in IPL 2020 against DC on Friday.

In the seventh match of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 between Delhi Capitals (DC) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK), the Shreyas Iyer-led side comprehensively defeated the ‘Yellow Army’ by 44 runs on Friday.

It was CSK’s second successive loss in the thirteenth season of the cash-rich league. The back-to-back failures have taken Super Kings to fifth place in the points table. DC, on the other hand, have climbed to the top spot in the standings.

While elucidating on what went wrong in the game, CSK skipper MS Dhoni admitted that his team is ‘lacking a bit of steam’ in the batting department. Dhoni mentioned that they still don’t know what their best combination is.

“I don’t think it was a good game for us. There was no dew, but the wicket did slow down. We are lacking a bit of steam in the batting, and that hurts. The run rate keeps on mounting after such slow starts and adds pressure; we need to figure that out. We need to come back with a clearer picture, looking at the combination,” said Dhoni at the post-match presentation.

Ambati Rayudu will play the next game: Dhoni

The 39-year-old gave hints regarding the injured batsman Ambati Rayudu, stating that the latter would be playing their next match. He remarked that Rayudu’s availability will provide them with some ‘room to experiment.’

“Maybe, the team balance will get better once Rayudu comes back in the next game. That will give us the room to experiment with an extra bowler perhaps. There are quite a few things we can think about. We are one batter extra to start off, so the players need to step up,” he added.

MSD also dropped some thoughts on his spin bowlers. In fact, he didn’t look happy with the way spinners bowled during the game. Dhoni suggested that the spin attack hasn’t ‘come to the party yet’.

“We need to get better with our lengths, lines and pace. I think the spinners have not come to the party yet. We are bowling good deliveries, but we are giving away the boundary deliveries bit too often,” the wicket-keeper batsman added further.