IPL 2020 – Twitter Reactions: All-round Delhi Capitals thump CSK by 44 runs

Capitals won their second game in IPL 2020.

DC have climbed to the top spot in the points table.

Just like their previous outing, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) failed to chase the set target in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020. This time, the ‘Yellow Army’ was outshined in all departments by Shreyas Iyer-led Delhi Capitals (DC)

Chasing 176, CSK never looked like they were in the game as DC bowlers bowled magnificently well. The three-time champions were unable to score runs freely. They lost their three wickets for just 44 runs.

Though Faf du Plessis (43) held his end and showed some fight, but he eventually crumbled against excessive pressure of the required run-rate.

The likes of Kedhar Jadhav (26) and MS Dhoni (15) also failed to leave their impact as CSK only managed to score 131/7 in 20 overs, losing the contest by 44 runs.

Shaw and Pant guided DC to reach a competitive total

Earlier, Prithvi Shaw and Shikhar Dhawan put up an opening partnership worth 94 runs before Dhawan was removed for 35 off 27 balls by Piyush Chawla.

Meanwhile, Shaw continued to attack the bowlers and got to his 50 off 35 deliveries. The 20-year-old added 14 runs more to his score before Chawla sent him back to the dugout.

Apart from Shaw, skipper Shreyas Iyer (26) and wicket-keeper batsman Rishabh Pant (37 not out) made valuable contributions as DC posted 175/3 in 20 overs.

Here is how Twitter reacted:

This @DelhiCapitals looks solid team. Great win vs csk. Really impress with @ShreyasIyer15 ‘a captainship,the way he hold three crucial overs for the back end of #rabada was important if any batsman would have been on song. #prithvishaw #RishabPant #nortje — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) September 25, 2020



From what we have seen @DelhiCapitals and @lionsdenkxip look the most settled teams. With Nabi I think @SunRisers will be a much better unit tomorrow. Need @KKRiders to get the Russell puzzle right. — Boria Majumdar (@BoriaMajumdar) September 25, 2020



Two back to back matches where #CSK never looked in the scheme of things with the bat. With 6 days break before the next game, they certainly have to get back their best players in the XI to stand a chance #CSKvDC — Hemang Badani (@hemangkbadani) September 25, 2020

An absolute clinical performance by @DelhiCapitals! Excellent batting, fantastic disciplined bowling and well backed up by some terrific fielding. #CSK looked a bit rusty today! Overall, a big win for #DC!#InsideOut #IPL2020 #CSKvsDD — MANOJ TIWARY (@tiwarymanoj) September 25, 2020

.@DelhiCapitals were clinical, ticking most boxes in an impressively disciplined outing, executing their plans to near-perfection. Chasing 176, @ChennaiIPL lacked momentum from the beginning.#ProGyaan #IPL2020 #CSKvsDC — Pragyan Ojha (@pragyanojha) September 25, 2020

One more team fielding first after winning the toss. One more team winning the match after losing the toss. While captains are focusing on respecting the conditions, it might not be a bad idea to respect the recent outcomes too. #CSKvDC #IPL2020 — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) September 25, 2020

This CSK team is giving me feels of RPS in 2016. 🥶 God bless us. #IPL — Silly Point (@FarziCricketer) September 25, 2020

At the moment, #CSK are spending so much time packing that they are getting late reaching the station. And however much they sprint after that, the train isn't waiting for them. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) September 25, 2020

CSK adopted the Dhoni technique of taking the game deep.

Twice in a row they suffered a defeat.#IPL2020 #CSKvDC — Adam Dhoni (@AdamDhoni1) September 25, 2020