IPL 2020 – Twitter Reactions: All-round Delhi Capitals thump CSK by 44 runs

Posted On
DC beat CSK by 44 runs (Image Source: Iplt20)

  • Capitals won their second game in IPL 2020.

  • DC have climbed to the top spot in the points table.

Just like their previous outing, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) failed to chase the set target in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020. This time, the ‘Yellow Army’ was outshined in all departments by Shreyas Iyer-led Delhi Capitals (DC)


Chasing 176, CSK never looked like they were in the game as DC bowlers bowled magnificently well. The three-time champions were unable to score runs freely. They lost their three wickets for just 44 runs.

Though Faf du Plessis (43) held his end and showed some fight, but he eventually crumbled against excessive pressure of the required run-rate.


The likes of Kedhar Jadhav (26) and MS Dhoni (15) also failed to leave their impact as CSK only managed to score 131/7 in 20 overs, losing the contest by 44 runs.

Shaw and Pant guided DC to reach a competitive total

Earlier, Prithvi Shaw and Shikhar Dhawan put up an opening partnership worth 94 runs before Dhawan was removed for 35 off 27 balls by Piyush Chawla.

Meanwhile, Shaw continued to attack the bowlers and got to his 50 off 35 deliveries. The 20-year-old added 14 runs more to his score before Chawla sent him back to the dugout.


Apart from Shaw, skipper Shreyas Iyer (26) and wicket-keeper batsman Rishabh Pant (37 not out) made valuable contributions as DC posted 175/3 in 20 overs.

Here is how Twitter reacted:

For latest cricket news and updates, subscribe to our Daily Newsletter.


About the Author:
Akshat is just another cricket fan who’s grown up watching the likes of Sachin Tendulkar and Rahul Dravid. Cricket runs in his veins. Cover drive is his favorite sight, and a ball meeting the middle of the bat is his favorite sound. You can write to him at akshat.gaur@crickettimes.com or aks333.in@gmail.com and follow him on Twitter, Facebook & Linkedin.