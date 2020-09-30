IPL 2020: ‘Never judge someone without knowing the whole story’ – Isuru Udana on trolls mocking Ashok Dinda

Isuru Udana urged netizen not to make inappropriate fun of Ashok Dinda on social media.

Udana made his IPL debut against MI on Monday (September 28).

Sri Lankan pacer Isuru Udana is currently playing for Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020. Udana made his IPL debut during the match against Mumbai Indians (MI), where he picked up two wickets in his quota of four overs. Though, he was a bit expensive as the left-armer conceded runs at an economy of 11.20.

After the completion of the nail-biting contest, Udana has come out in support of former Bengal-based pacer Ashok Dinda.

Dinda, over the years, has been trolled mercilessly on social media for leaking runs. Even after his retirement, netizens have continued trolling the Bengal veteran whenever a bowler gets the beating in any game.

From memes to jokes, Dinda has been subjected to massive trolling for a long time. The veteran bowler played in the cash-rich league for quite a few years where he represented five teams namely Kolkata Knight Riders, Pune Warriors India, Rising Pune Supergiant, Delhi Daredevils (now Capitals) and RCB.

Last year, the trolls reached such a level that Dinda had to come out to remind people of his achievements and urged them not to degrade his name. Even after Dinda’s plea, social media users didn’t stop.

Udana backed Dinda through a heartening message

On Tuesday, Udana took to Instagram and backed Dinda by posting a heart-warming message for the former Indian pacer. The Lankan bowler uploaded an excerpt from an interview of Dinda, where the latter is seen speaking about his adversities and cricketing journey.

“This man got more than 400 wickets in first-class. Never judge someone without knowing the whole story. You may think you understand, but you don’t,” wrote Udana.

Dinda has played 13 ODIs and 9 T20Is for India in which he grabbed 12 and 17 wickets, respectively. He also has 339 scalps to his name in the prestigious Ranji Trophy for Bengal. Overall, Dinda has taken 420 wickets in first-class cricket.