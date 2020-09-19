IPL 2020: One player from each team who can win the MVP award

The MVP (Most Valuable Player) title is awarded to the cricketer who has the maximum impact in all facets of the game.

Greater the number of runs scored, wickets taken, runs saved, catches taken, greater is the MVP quotient for a cricketer. Several prominent cricket pundits have already predicted their MVPs from each team.

Today, let’s predict one player from each team who can clinch the MVP award in IPL 2020:

Delhi Capitals: Shreyas Iyer

With the astute leadership skills of Shreyas Iyer, Delhi Capitals (DC) finally managed to cross the hurdle of reaching the playoffs in the last edition of IPL.

Iyer in full-throttle has always been a treat to the eyes for the spectators. In 62 IPL games, Iyer has amassed 1681 runs at an average of 30.56 and the best score of 96.

The Mumbai cricketer possesses a career strike rate of 126.96. Overall, he has registered 13 fifties in the cash-rich league, with 149 fours and 67 sixes. Iyer appears to be the best bet to clinch the MVP award for DC.

Kings XI Punjab: Jimmy Neesham

New Zealand all-rounder Jimmy Neesham has impressed each time he has stepped on the field in international cricket.

Neesham has the knack of breaking partnerships, apart from his abilities to deliver lusty blows at the back-end of the innings.

A genuine three-dimensional asset for the Kings XI Punjab (KXIP), Neesham in all likelihood would compete for the top spot in the MVP rankings. Especially, given the fact that he is bound to save some extra runs on the field and grab crucial catches in the deep.

Rajasthan Royals: Jos Buttler

Jos Buttler’s swashbuckling knocks at the top for Rajasthan Royals (RR) would be a source of massive entertainment throughout the tournament.

After his move at the top of the order, Buttler has been unstoppable for RR while facing the new ball.

RR have a safe pair of hands with Buttler behind the wickets and should affect the difficult stumpings while keeping to spinners.

Chennai Super Kings: Ravindra Jadeja

Over the years, ‘rockstar’ Ravindra Jadeja proved to be an integral part of the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) lineup. His miserly spells have proved useful for the MS Dhoni-led team.

Jadeja with the ball on the turning wickets is definitely a threat.

A gun fielder in the outfield as well as the infield. The 31-year-old is a proven match-winner who can guide his team to victory with contributions in all three departments.

Jadeja is likely to remain in the top five list of contenders for the MVP awards.

Mumbai Indians: Hardik Pandya

The IPL platform has been a massive stage for Hardik Pandya to display his utilities with the bat, bowl as well in the field.

Pandya can change the game in a matter of overs with the bat, coming lower in the order. He still is a work in progress with the ball,, especially at the death.

The Baroda cricketer makes up for shortcomings with his electric fielding and by grabbing some ridiculous catches.

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Rashid Khan

The recent editions of IPL have witnessed Rashid Khan discovering his prowess with the bat. The wily wrist-spinners still remains to be picked by even the top batters in world cricket.

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Chris Morris

Chris Morris for DC had been a revelation in the previous seasons. It will be interesting to see how he fares up while donning the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) jersey.

Kolkata Knight Riders: Andre Russell

Russell has been a star for the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), primarily due to his pyrotechnics with the bat. The West Indies all-rounder has blown hot and cold with the ball of-late.

The Jamaican has won the MVP award twice (in 2015 and 2018) in the IPL.