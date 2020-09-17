IPL 2020: One player from each team who can win the Orange Cap

The 13th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) is in the offing. Fans are enthusiastically waiting to witness yet another season of electrifying cricket matches. The concepts like Orange Cap and Purple Cap make the cash-rich league even more special.

The bowler who takes the most wickets in the tournament takes the Purple Cap while the batsman who scores the highest number of runs wins the Orange Cap.

In general, wickets prepared for IPL have been flat decks. However, this time around, it would be interesting to see who will win the admired Orange Cap as the tournament will take place in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). The UAE tracks are known for being slow, and supports spinners.

Keeping that in mind, let’s have a look at one player from each side that can bag the Orange Cap in IPL 2020:

Delhi Capitals – Shreyas Iyer

Shreyas Iyer had an impressive outing in the previous edition of IPL. He had amassed 463 runs in 16 games at an average of 30.86 and a strike-rate of 119.94 including three half-centuries. Iyer was the third-highest run-scorer for Delhi and ninth overall.

Even in the 2018 season, Iyer impressed everyone with his willow. The right-handed batsman managed to accumulate 411 runs in 14 matches.

Overall, Iyer has stockpiled 1681 runs while appearing in 62 games. His career average in the lucrative league is above 30 and strike-rate is almost 130. Since Iyer is a good player of spin, he might turn out to a leading run-scorer in the upcoming tournament.

Mumbai Indians – Surya Kumar Yadav

Surya Kumar Yadav was always been an impressive lad, but somehow Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) failed to make full use of him. However, Mumbai Indians (MI) didn’t commit this mistake as unlike KKR, MI made him the top-order batsman, which helped Surya to show his new avatar.

In 2019, Surya Kumar clubbed 424 runs in 16 games at a strike-rate of 130.86 to be MI’s second-highest run-getter. Although, his 2018 season was even better as he had amassed 512 runs in 14 matches.

Surya would like to replicate a similar kind of performance in IPL 2020. Overall, he has featured in 85 games, gathering 1548 runs with seven half-tons to his name.

Kolkata Knight Riders – Shubman Gill

From an ordinary fan to the expert of the captivating game, Shubman Gill has attracted people from all quarters, after significant contributions in the India U19 side that won the World Cup in 2018.

After the World Cup heroics, Shubman was roped in by the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), and the young gun didn’t disappoint them In 2018, the Punjab batsman scored 203 runs followed by 296 runs in the 2019 edition.

Ahead of the 2020 IPL auctions, Shubman was retained by the KKR team management as they saw immense batting potential in him. The right-handed batsman has earned two-year experience and knows how to bat in slow tracks. He shall be a prime candidate to capture the Orange Cap.

Chennai Super Kings – Ambati Rayudu

With the departure of Suresh Raina – the second-highest run-getter in IPL’s history – from the upcoming season, Ambati Rayudu looks like a prime candidate to grab the Orange Cap from Chennai Super Kings (CSK) team.

Rayudu, being a quality batsman of the middle-order, will be playing a crucial role for CSK on the spinning tracks of UAE. The previous edition of IPL didn’t go well for the 34-year-old as he could only manage to score 282 runs in 17 games.

In IPL 2020, Rayudu shall look forward to improving and repeating a kind of performance he exhibited in the 2018 season. In that year, the right-handed batsman accumulated 602 runs in 16 games with one hundred and three half-centuries.

Sunrisers Hyderabad – David Warner

Sunrisers Hyderabad’s captain David Warner dominates in slow tracks. He plays spin very well and knows how to pace his innings. The ‘pocket dynamite’ was the star of the show last year as he piled up 692 runs in 12 games to win the Orange Cap.

Warner scored one century and eight fifties in the 2019 edition. Even in terms of overall records, the Aussie opener is a leader among overseas players. In 126 IPL matches, Warner has clubbed 4706 runs, including four tons and 44 half-centuries.

Warner’s tally of the fifties (44) is the highest by any batter in the history of IPL. When it comes to scoring the maximum number of centuries, the explosive left-handed batsman appears at the third spot after Chris Gayle (6) and Virat Kohli (5).

Royal Challengers Bangalore – Virat Kohli

Despite his team’s overall performance, the run-scoring ability of Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) skipper, Virat Kohli, never dips down. In the last three years, RCB have mostly been in the bottom half of the points table, but that hasn’t affected Kohli’s individual form.

Currently, Kohli owns the cash-rich league in terms of scoring the highest number of runs. He is sitting right at the top of the table with 5412 runs to his name. The Delhi-born has scored five centuries and 36 fifties in IPL.

In 2019, Kohli accumulated 464 runs in 14 matches with one hundred and two half-centuries.

It is a well-known fact that Virat is a good player of spin.. Therefore, he would be another potential candidate who can bag the Orange Cap in IPL 2020.

Kings XI Punjab – KL Rahul

KL Rahul, the stylish batsman from Kings XI Punjab (KXIP), completely dominated in IPL 2019. He shall be looking forward to replicate a similar kind of performance in the 2020 edition of the lucrative league.

This year, Punjab will pin their hopes on Rahul to not only break records in batting but also win their maiden title as the Karnataka stalwart has been named captain of KXIP for IPL 2020.

Rahul had enjoyed a superb 2019 edition, where he got to his maiden IPL ton and finished the season with a remarkable average of 53.90. In 14 games, the right-handed batter clubbed 593 runs, including 6 half-centuries.

Since Rahul is a terrific player of spin and knows how to tackle situations on the slow tracks, the 28-year-old would be a topmost contender to win Orange Cap in IPL 2020.

Rajasthan Royals – Jos Buttler

Ever since Jos Buttler was promoted to open the innings in 2018 for Rajasthan Royals (RR), he completely changed the scenario for the 2008 IPL winners. The explosive wicket-keeper batsman has played some splendid knocks for the Royals since that season.

The English batter scored 311 runs in just eight games in 2019 before he left the squad to pursue commitments for the national team. Buttler has given strong starts to the Royals in the IPL, and they would be desperate to see their spinal column performing superbly in IPL 2020.

Overall, Buttler has amassed 1386 runs in 45 IPL games at an impressive strike-rate of 150.81. He has nine half-centuries to his name in the cash-rich league.