IPL 2020: Pat Cummins wins INR 1 Lakh despite being expensive with the ball; here’s the reason

Cummins showed his superior batting skills against MI on Wednesday.

The Aussie star clobbered four sixes off Bumrah's over.

Pat Cummins, the most costly foreign cricketer in the history of Indian Premier League (IPL), had a worst possible start to his IPL 2020 journey on Wednesday.

The Australian paceman was taken to the cleaners by Mumbai Indians (MI) batsmen. Cummins bowled three overs in the game and conceded 49 runs.

Despite the bad performance with the white leather, Cummins won Rs 1 lakh after the match. The reason behind it was the quickfire batting by the Aussie star.

Cummins slammed Bumrah for four sixes

Chasing a challenging target of 196 runs, KKR never looked like they were in the game as Dinesh Karthik-led side kept losing wickets at regular intervals.

In the lower order, Cummins came up with a superb cameo as he scored 33 runs off just 12 balls.

Cummins stunned everyone when he smashed MI’s frontline bowler, Jasprit Bumrah, all around the park. The Sydney-born earned 27 runs from the last over of Bumrah, including four gigantic sixes.

With that, Cummins also became only the third batsmen in IPL’s history to have dispatched Bumrah for four sixes in one over.

List of batsmen to have hit four sixes against Bumrah in an IPL match

JP Duminy, in 2015

Dwayne Bravo, in 2018

Pat Cummins, in 2020*

Before his 4th over, Bumrah had conceded just five runs in three overs and played a crucial role in MI’s victory. He picked wickets of batsmen Eoin Morgan (16 off 20) as well as Andre Russell (11 from 11) to send KKR on backfoot.