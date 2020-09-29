IPL 2020: Preity Zinta hits out at Virat Kohli’s critics after RCB vs MI Super Over

Preity Zinta got shell-shocked with the game between RCB and MI.

Virat Kohli's men defeated Rohit Sharma's side in a thrilling contest on Monday.

Soon after RCB skipper Virat Kohli hit Jasprit Bumrah for a boundary to win the Super Over in Match 10 of IPL 2020, the image that was stood out was of distraught Ishan Kishan.

Given a chance to play his first match for Mumbai Indians (MI) this season, after Saurabh Tiwary was ruled out due to injury, Kishan made a match out of almost nothing.

Chasing 202 for victory, MI were struggling at 112/4 in 15 overs. With a daunting target of 90 runs to win in the last five overs, it looked like the game was over for Mumbai.

But that’s when Kishan and Kieron Pollard breathed some life back into the MI fans. They smashed the bowlers to all parts of the ground.

With Sri Lankan pacer Isuru Udana bowling it for RCB in the last over, the first two balls were just a single each.

At 17 runs needed of 4 balls, it certainly looked like the game was over, but just then Kishan smashed two sixes over the long-on boundary.

With a seemingly possible, five runs required off two balls, the southpaw holed up in the deep trying to smack another maximum. He was dismissed one short of his hundred.

Pollard then managed to pull the last ball for a boundary, and fans got to witness a second Super Over in 10 games this season.

‘Form is temporary, class is Permanent’

Bollywood actress and Kings XI Punjab co-owner, Preity Zinta, was stunned with the game between RCB and MI. She was also heartbroken after Kishan’s valiant 99 went in vain.

Moreover, Preity reckoned that Kohli will come back after a series of low scores.

She took to Twitter and wrote, “OMG! Another thriller another #SuperOver. Both teams played so WELL. My heart goes out to #IshanKishan Hard Luck #Mumbai Congrats #RCB As for #Virat critics – the last one ball 4 won RCB the game Form is temporary Class is Permanent so chill out. #RCBvMI #Ipl2020 #Dream11IPL.”