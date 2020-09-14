IPL 2020: Preity Zinta reacts hilariously to Kings XI Punjab players dancing video

Kings XI Punjab, on Saturday, posted a video from their latest photoshoot featuring youngsters, Arshdeep Singh and Harpreet Singh. In the video shared on the KXIP’s official Instagram handle, Arshdeep can be seen bowling to Harpreet while dancing to the tunes of a Bollywood song. The IPL franchise captioned the video as “All in one.”

Since being shared, the video has garnered over 31 thousand likes and received hundreds of comments. However, what caught the eyebrows of cricket and entertainment fans was the comment from Bollywood actress and KXIP co-owner Preity Zinta. “Love it! I see the boys are working really hard,” wrote Zinta with two laughing emojis.

KXIP will be lead by KL Rahul in IPL 2020

Kings XI Punjab will be looking forward to bring the trophy home in IPL 2020 that is slated to be played in UAE from September 19 to November 10. Players like Chris Gayle, Chris Jordan, Glenn Maxwell, Mohammed Shami and Sheldon Cottrell are the part of the squad.

Punjab had reached the final once in 2014 but failed to create much impact since then. In the 13th season of the IPL, KXIP will be led by KL Rahul as their last two edition’s captain Ravichandran Ashwin has been traded to Delhi Capitals (DC).

Initially, the cash-rich tournament was scheduled to begin from March 29. However, it got delayed and the venue was shifted to the UAE because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent lockdown. The season will see 56 matches being played across three venues – Abu Dhabi, Dubai and Sharjah.

Kings XI Punjab will begin their IPL 2020 campaign against DC at Dubai International Cricket Stadium on September 20.