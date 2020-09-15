IPL 2020: Rajasthan Royals appoint Shane Warne as team mentor and brand ambassador

Rajasthan Royals (RR) has roped in former Australia spinner, Shane Warne, as the mentor and the brand ambassador of the franchise on Sunday (September 13).

Warne will soon be joining the team in the UAE, ahead of the commencement of the Indian Premier League (IPL) from September 19.

The legendary leg-spinner led the Royals to the championship title in the inaugural edition of the tournament in 2008. However, the franchise has failed to recapture the glory days since then.

“On my dual role, it’s always a great feeling to be back with Royals, my team, my family. It’s exciting to be working across all elements of this franchise that I love. We have worked towards our vision of becoming a global team that fans around the world love and follow,” Warne was quoted as saying in a press release.

Warne will be joining the head coach Andrew McDonald, who was the former’s teammate at Victoria for four years between 2003 and 2007. The leggie will also be reuniting with Zubin Bharucha, who has been the Head of Cricket at RR since 2008.

“This season I am looking forward to working as a Team Mentor and joining up with an excellent backroom staff in Zubin Bharucha and Andrew McDonald. Hopefully, we can have a successful season and achieve big things in the coming months,” Warne added.

The Royals took to their official Twitter handle to share the excitement and wrote: “Welcome back, Warnie. Birthday boy @shanewarne joins the side as our mentor & brand ambassador for #IPL2020 #HallaBol| #RoyalsFamily”.

‘Shane is someone who exemplifies our vision of driving innovation’

Moreover, RR Chief Operating Officer (COO) Jake Kush McCrum was highly elated over Warne’s appointment.

“He is one of the all-time greats of the game and is very special to us here at Rajasthan Royals. Shane is someone who exemplifies our vision of driving innovation and we’re delighted to have him with us supporting both the growth of our franchise globally, while also motivating our players for success on the field,” said McCrum.

RR will clash against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in their first match of the season on September 22.