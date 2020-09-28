IPL 2020: Rajasthan Royals responds after Tinder India hilariously asks if ‘Rahul Tewatia is single’

Tinder, Rahul Tewatia (Photo Source: Twitter)

  • Rahul Tewatia turned the game on its head in the 18th over of the run chase against KXIP.

  • Tinder India took to Twitter to find out Tewatia's relationship status.

Sunday’s clash between Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) in Sharjah was the perfect example why millions of cricket fans tune in to every match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) T20.


The encounter between the two teams went down as the highest-successful run chase in IPL’s history after Royals’ Rahul Tewatia turned the game on its head in the 18th over of the second innings bowled by KXIP seamer Sheldon Cottrell.

Chasing a mammoth target of 224, RR requires 51 from the last three overs. While many believed that the match was done and dusted, Tewatia had other plans.


The 27-year-old smoked Cottrell for five sixes in the 18th over, and the required runs on the board came down to 21 off 12 deliveries in a flash. Tewatia who was initially struggling to middle the ball ended up with 53 off 31 balls that consisted of seven maximums. While he was finally dismissed on the last ball of the 19th over, Jofra Archer (13 not out) and Tom Curran (unbeaten 4 not out) took the Royals home with three deliveries to spare.

In the meantime, Tinder India, the popular dating website, had a hilarious message for Tewatia.

They asked whether or not the all-rounder is still single. They wrote, “Is Rahul Tewatia single? Asking for a friend.”



Replying to the tweet, Royals’ Twitter handle wrote, “Why don’t you ask him yourself?” to which Tinder India shot off a ‘Nation wants to know’ to Tewatia in response.

Netizens React

Twitter users also had a fun time while replying to Tinder India’s tweet. There were some who took the opportunity to crack Tinder jokes after one user tweeted a reply that read, “Was, but then he right-swiped me.”

