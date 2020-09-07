IPL 2020: Rajasthan Royals responds hilariously to a fan who wants Jos Buttler in RCB

Before the start of the all-important 2020 edition of Indian Premier League (IPL), almost all key international players have managed to keep themselves in shape for the upcoming tournament.

In the 2020 edition of Caribbean Premier League (CPL), the likes of Sunil Narine, Dwayne Bravo, Kieron Pollard and Andre Russell have looked in good touch. Afghanistan stars Rashid Khan, Mohammad Nabi and Mujeeb-ur-Rahman have had decent outings in the same tournament.

The Australian contingent in the IPL, featuring Steve Smith, David Warner, and Aaron Finch are expected to shred off their rust by the end of the three-match ODI series against England.

However, none have looked as dominating as England wicket-keeper batsman, Jos Buttler, who has had an exceptional season, thus far. Especially, post-hiatus due to the global pandemic situation.

A lot was talked about Buttler’s position in the Test lineup, especially after a dismal start in the West Indies series.

Buttler, then, put an end to all criticism regarding his place in the Test lineup with a brilliant ton against Pakistan.

Royals’ savage reply

His recent outings against Australia only went on to state that Buttler has reached prime form, ahead of the cash-rich league.

Now, one of the fans of Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) has asked how his team can include Buttler in their lineup from Rajasthan Royals (RR).

I am asking you once again @rajasthanroyals , what should I do so that you give Jos Buttler to RCB? 🥺

— Akshay (@Kohlify) September 6, 2020

The Royals’ Twitter handle had an epic response to the fan’s enquiry regarding Buttler’s availability for RCB.

Aap chahe toh quit kar sakte hain 😅🙏 https://t.co/chphKJulZC pic.twitter.com/kuSnKz8R1g — Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) September 6, 2020

After a couple of seasons for Mumbai Indians (MI), Buttler has been the prized possession of the Royals. He was bought at a lucrative amount during the mega-auctions before IPL 2018.

Buttler consistently provided flying starts to RR, especially after his move up the order.

The explosive wicket-keeper batsman will join the Royals in the UAE, after the conclusion of the ODI series against Australia. He will be accompanied by Jofra Archer, Ben Stokes and Steve Smith on the flight to Dubai.