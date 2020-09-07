IPL 2020: Rajasthan Royals responds hilariously to a fan who wants Jos Buttler in RCB

  • Buttler has been in rich-form in the ongoing T20I series against Australia.
  • The Royals’ would be elated after witnessing Buttler’s performances of late.
IPL 2020: Rajasthan Royals responds hilariously to a fan who wants Jos Buttler in RCB
Jos Buttler. (Image Source: Twitter)

Before the start of the all-important 2020 edition of Indian Premier League (IPL), almost all key international players have managed to keep themselves in shape for the upcoming tournament.


In the 2020 edition of Caribbean Premier League (CPL), the likes of Sunil Narine, Dwayne Bravo, Kieron Pollard and Andre Russell have looked in good touch. Afghanistan stars Rashid Khan, Mohammad Nabi and Mujeeb-ur-Rahman have had decent outings in the same tournament.

The Australian contingent in the IPL, featuring Steve Smith, David Warner, and Aaron Finch are expected to shred off their rust by the end of the three-match ODI series against England.


However, none have looked as dominating as England wicket-keeper batsman, Jos Buttler, who has had an exceptional season, thus far. Especially, post-hiatus due to the global pandemic situation.

A lot was talked about Buttler’s position in the Test lineup, especially after a dismal start in the West Indies series.

Buttler, then, put an end to all criticism regarding his place in the Test lineup with a brilliant ton against Pakistan.


Royals’ savage reply

His recent outings against Australia only went on to state that Buttler has reached prime form, ahead of the cash-rich league.

Now, one of the fans of Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) has asked how his team can include Buttler in their lineup from Rajasthan Royals (RR). 

The Royals’ Twitter handle had an epic response to the fan’s enquiry regarding Buttler’s availability for RCB.



After a couple of seasons for Mumbai Indians (MI), Buttler has been the prized possession of the Royals. He was bought at a lucrative amount during the mega-auctions before IPL 2018.

Buttler consistently provided flying starts to RR, especially after his move up the order.

The explosive wicket-keeper batsman will join the Royals in the UAE, after the conclusion of the ODI series against Australia. He will be accompanied by Jofra Archer, Ben Stokes and Steve Smith on the flight to Dubai.

Like it?
Follow us on Google News
Share with a Cricket fan!

For latest cricket news and updates, subscribe to our daily newsletter.


Shubro is an ardent fan of sports, be it cricket, soccer, or tennis, he has an eye for all. Meticulous cricket writer by the day and an avid FIFA mobile player by the night, his life revolves around sports. The goal is to trott around the globe and to spread happiness through his goofy sense of humour. Write to him at shubro.mukherjee@crickettimes.com.