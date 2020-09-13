IPL 2020: RCB players take a unique ‘Yorker Challenge’ during the practice session

Bowling yorkers is one of the most quintessential factors in white-ball cricket. A bowler who is able to bowl yorkers consistently is highly valued in the limited-overs format.

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) traditionally has struggled in their bowling department. There have been various instances when RCB had to face defeat due to the inefficacies in their bowling unit, despite posting daunting totals.

This time around, under the watch of head coach Simon Katich and bowling coach Adam Griffith, RCB is looking to make amends of their shortcomings in the bowling department.

The coaching staff devised an innovative training drill to help RCB bowlers to nail their yorkers. They kept a stump at the blockhole area and encouraged bowlers to hit the yorkers consistently.

"Our bowling coach, Adam Griffith, comes up with a fun and challenging competition to help our bowlers fire in those yorkers. Safe to say all our bowlers are sharpshooters!" RCB captioned their post.

Here’s the video:

Captain Kohli seen in good spirits

Gurkeerat Singh Mann, fast bowler Isuru Udana, Navdeep Saini, leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal along with all-rounders Shivam Dube and Shahbaz Ahmed hit the yorkers perfectly.

Captain Virat Kohli was seen in good spirits along with his teammates. This time around, RCB has come up with a strong unit on paper.

Aaron Finch is expected to assist Kohli in making important captaincy decisions. The likes of Udana and Chris Morris will strengthen their bowling department.

RCB received a huge blow with the exit of their latest recruit, Kane Richardson. Leg-spinner Adam Zampa will replace his Australian teammate at the Challengers’ camp.

RCB will face-off against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in their first match of IPL 2020 on 21st September in Dubai. They will be in search of their maiden IPL trophy. The Challengers are one of the only three teams to participate in all twelve seasons of IPL, without securing a title victory.