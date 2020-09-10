IPL 2020: RCB hits back at Rajasthan Royals after being trolled for using the incorrect logo

All franchises have started training in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020. They are also making all possible efforts to keep their fans engaged. The franchises are constantly sharing photos and some interesting clips of the practice sessions.

Last Sunday, the IPL Governing Council had released the schedule of the cash-rich league. Social media accounts of different teams have shared their respective fixtures, including Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) who did that in a unique way.

RCB posted a video on Twitter and asked fans to choose a game that they’re most looking forward to. The clip highlighted all IPL teams via their official logos. However, RCB ended up using the old logo of the 2008 IPL winners Rajasthan Royals (RR).

Royals were quick to spot the blunder and took a dig at RCB through a comical meme. Royals shared a ‘Simpsons’ meme where a character can be seen writing ‘I will use the correct logo of RR’ several times on a chalkboard.

Later, on the next day, RCB came up with a sassy response. The ‘Team Red’ shared a picture of Royals wicketkeeper-batsman Sanju Samson in which the Kerala cricketer is wearing a helmet with the old blue RR logo.

“So you’re saying this is the incorrect logo?” replied RCB.

So you're saying this is the incorrect logo? 🧐🤨🤔 pic.twitter.com/85v7qJnJhO — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) September 7, 2020

Current RCB is the most balanced side since 2016: Kohli

Meanwhile, Kohli while talking to RCB TV opined that the current squad is the most balanced one since 2016 – when they reached the final of IPL. The Delhi-born said they have senior players as well some aspiring youngsters who make a great combination of experience and youth.

“We’ve got a great balance of experience, the skill required for T20 cricket and the youngsters in the team who are eager to take up the responsibility and look forward to opportunities that we’re going to provide them,” said Kohli.

“As I said, that 2016 season which we’ve all loved to be a part of, it was such a memorable season. Since then this is the most balanced I’ve felt about the squad, as a system where we’re heading. It’s been very well taken care of now, and it’s up to us to execute those things on the field,” he added.