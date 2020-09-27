IPL 2020: Reason why Prithvi Shaw’s dismissal against CSK was adjudged stumping instead of a run-out

Shaw scored 64 off 43 deliveries against CSK and was adjudged as 'Player of the Match'.

Shaw's innings came to an end after getting stumped by MS Dhoni in Piyush Chawla's over.

Delhi Capitals (DC) thumped Chennai Super Kings (CSK) by 44-runs to register their second consecutive victory in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020, on Friday

Unlike the season-opener versus Kings XI Punjab (KXIP), DC batsmen were at their fluent best and looked in complete control against CSK.

Prithvi Shaw and Shikhar Dhawan built a solid foundation for the rest of the batting-order to follow. Both of them started the innings on a cautious note but compensated with some explosive strokes once CSK brought in spinners after the powerplay.

Shaw completed his half-century in the tenth over. Despite rarely taking an aerial route, his first half-century in IPL 2020 came in just 35 balls.

“In the start you have to see how the wicket is, playing along the ground is more important. I was striking the ball well last year as well, but I was making silly mistakes. This time I decided to play more ground shots,” remarked the 18-year-old in the post-match presentation.

Shaw’s dismissal, stumping or run-out?

Shaw eventually departed in the 13th over bowled by Piyush Chawla. The right-hander rushed down the ground to play an aerial stroke, but the ball hit the inside of his willow and rolled back to Dhoni. CSK skipper calmly collected the ball and crashed the stumps to effect a dismissal.

Since the ball touched Shaw’s willow and pad before reaching Dhoni, many thought this should be the run-out instead of stumping.

However, as per the rules of Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC), this is not a run-out since the batsman didn’t really try to steal run.

“He/she has not attempted a run when his/her wicket is fairly put down by the wicketkeeper without the intervention of another fielder,” affirms MCC.

As far as the match is concerned, CSK could only make as many as 131/7 in twenty overs and thereby fell 44-runs short of the target set up by the Capitals.