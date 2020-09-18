IPL 2020: Ricky Ponting picks the most dangerous player from Mumbai Indians squad

The upcoming Saturday (September 19) is the start date of the much-awaited Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020. Reigning champions Mumbai Indians (MI) will take on the challenge of their arch-rivals Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the tournament opener.

MI have won the IPL title four times, and they have plenty of champion players in their squad. From Kieron Pollard to Hardik Pandya, Mumbai have produced some of the most breathtaking talents in the cash-rich league.

But among all the superstars, who is the most threatening cricketer from Mumbai? Well, former MI skipper Ricky Ponting, who is currently the head coach of Delhi Capitals (DC), has revealed the most dangerous player of defending champs.

Ponting named Rohit Sharma as the most dangerous player

Ponting picked up his former MI teammate Rohit Sharma as a player who is dangerous for his opponents. Interestingly, Rohit had taken over the captaincy from Ponting in 2013. Since then, there has been no looking back for the current Mumbai skipper.

“Mumbai Indians’ dangerman for the season. Rohit Sharma, their captain. One of the premier T20 batsmen in the world. He has got an outstanding record whether it be international cricket or in IPL,” said Ponting when asked to name MI’s most dangerous payer by Cricket Australia.

We asked @RickyPonting to name each IPL club's most dangerous player. Today: @mipaltan, and there was really only one choice… pic.twitter.com/dyZMOBnmhr

— cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) September 16, 2020

Rohit is amongst the highest run-getters in the tournament. With 4898 runs under his belt, the 33-year-old is the third-highest run-scorer in IPL’s history.

Rohit is also the only player to win the IPL five times– four times as a skipper of MI and one when he was a part of Deccan Chargers captained by Adam Gilchrist in 2009.

The ‘Hitman’ has scored 36 half-centuries in the competition. In 188 IPL games, Rohit averages 31.60 and has a strike rate of 130.82.

Praising Rohit, Ponting stated that MI opener is in the career-best form.

“He’s probably in his career-best form right now, and it’s pretty hard to go past him,” Ponting added.