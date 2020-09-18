IPL 2020: Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) launches official team anthem ahead of the upcoming season

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 is on the doorstep. All teams have prepared themselves for the epic journey of the world’s most exceptional T20 competition.

The Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) is all ready to get down to business as they have released their official anthem ahead of the thirteenth season of the cash-rich league.

The official Twitter handle of RCB has posted a 1:46 seconds video on Twitter. In the video, several fans and the Challengers captain Virat Kohli, RCB’s spinal-column AB de Villiers, speedster Dale Steyn, all-rounder Chris Morris, aspiring talent Shivam Dube, leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal, can be seen singing the anthem.

Here is the video:

The Official RCB Anthem is here! And it’s dedicated to the best fans in the world. Time to crank up the volume to the maximum, 12th Man Army. 🗣🔊#PlayBold #IPL2020 #WeAreChallengers #Dream11IPL #RCBAnthem pic.twitter.com/zUBMfSM4U5 — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) September 18, 2020



The new avatar of RCB

The Challengers are one of the only three IPL sides that haven’t won an IPL a title. They are aiming to break the deadlock in the upcoming season. In 2019, RCB finished at the bottom of the table. Hence they would be looking forward to change their fortunes this time around.

For IPL 13, RCB came up with a complete change in the coaching staff. They brought Simon Katch as head coach while Mike Hesson as the Director of Cricket Operations.

Apart from them, RCB also roped in several overseas stars such as Aaron Finch, Morris and Adam Zampa, as well as a few top performers from the domestic circuit.

Since the pitches in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) assist spin, it is expected that Yuzvendra Chahal will lead the spin attack. At the same time, skipper Kohli and De Villiers remain the mainstay of RCB’s batting lineup.

The 2020 edition of the lucrative league begins on September 19 where reigning champions Mumbai Indians (MI) will meet three-time winners Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in Abu Dhabi. The Challengers, on the other hand, will start their IPL 2020 campaign against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) on September 21.

The entire tournament will take place in three cities across the UAE – Abu Dhabi, Dubai and Sharjah.