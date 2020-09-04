IPL 2020: Sanjay Manjrekar rates the batting unit of all teams

The countdown of Indian Premier League (IPL) has begun, and fans, as well as cricket experts, have started coming up with their favourite IPL teams and most liked players.

IPL 2020 will be played in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) from September 19.

Recently, former Australia cricketer Brad Hogg revealed the names of three sides that, according to him, can win IPL 2020. Following the bandwagon, former India international Sanjay Manjrekar has released ratings for each side as per their batting forte.

The cricketer-turned-commentator, via his official Twitter handle, rated all the franchises. Keeping in mind that the pitches in UAE will offer some turn and help the spinners, Manjrekar said that Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have the best batting unit followed by Kings XI Punjab (KXIP).

Manjrekar put Delhi Capitals (DC) at third position. However, a Twitter user pointed out that the KXIP players are weaker against spin than DC. To which, Manjrekar responded and said, “Good point… but KL Rahul tilts it for me. Also competence of playing spin in Karun, Mayank, Mandeep, Sarfraz etc. and just in case Maxwell fires.”

RCB finds the fifth spot in Manjrekar’s list

The fourth in the list was Mumbai Indians (MI). The Mumbai side has batsmen like Rohit Sharma, Quinton de Kock, Suryakumar Yadav, Kieron Pollard and Hardik Pandya.

Similarly, Manjrekar placed Virat Kohli-led Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) at No.5. It was a bit surprising, as RCB consists of batters like Kohli, AB de Villiers, Aaron Finch, Moeen Ali and Parthiv Patel.

The following three spots in Manjrekar’s list were acquired by Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Rajasthan Royals (RR).

Despite having batsmen like Steve Smith, Jos Buttler and Ben Stokes, the Mumbaikar put RR at the bottom in his list.

“Right, here we go guys! As promised, my rating of batting units, if pitches turn in UAE,” tweeted Manjrekar.