IPL 2020: Sara Tendulkar love struck by Shubman Gill’s excellent fielding effort against MI

Sara Tendulkar once again fuels dating rumours with Shubman Gill through her latest Instagram story.

Gill was exceptional in the field against Mumbai Indians.

Young India batsman Shubman Gill and Sachin Tendulkar’s daughter Sara have been in the eyes of the fans for quite some time now. Their activities on social media have been turning heads with many believing that something is cooking between the two.

Shubman didn’t have an ideal outing in his first game of IPL 2020. Representing Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), he got a chance to open the batting for the franchise but was dismissed for just seven runs off 11 balls. KKR lost the match against Rohit Sharma-led Mumbai Indians (MI), but Shubman still captured a highlight in the game.

Sara posted a picture of Gill’s excellent fielding effort against MI. She didn’t write anything with it but came up with three-hearts on the picture in her Instagram story. There have been a lot of talks going around about Shubman and Sara dating each other, and the latter’s post on Instagram just added some fuel to the fire.

An important IPL season for Shubman Gill

The ongoing IPL T20 will be a very crucial tournament for Gill if he has to cement his place in the national team. He has been a part of the Test squad for a while now but hasn’t got a chance to feature in the playing XI. He was the part of the Indian contingent that toured New Zealand earlier this year but Prithvi Shaw was preferred over the Punjab lad.

In the previous edition of the IPL, Gill scored 296 runs at an average of 33 and also won the ‘Emerging player of the tournament’ award.

Recently, Bengal cricketer Manoj Tiwary applauded the 21-year-old and named him the best young batsman in India. If Gill manages to perform as per the expectations in IPL 2020, he can surely catch the attention of the Indian selectors. With his excellent technique and temperament, he has all the mortar to feature across formats for his country.