IPL 2020: Scott Styris picks the MVPs from all eight franchises

With the thirteenth season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) commencing from this weekend, the buzz revolving around the tournament is at its peak.

The return of the cash-rich league will see the Star Sports Select ‘Dugout’ specialist, Scott Styris, back in action.

In recent seasons, the former New Zealand cricketer has garnered a substantial amount of following through his bold and profound insights of the game.

The ex-Chennai Super Kings (CSK) all-rounder has been entertaining the audiences in the show, along with Mike Hesson, Kevin Pietersen, Brett Lee, Dean Jones, Subramaniam Badrinath and many others.

But for now, Styris has named the most valuable players (MVP) from each franchise scheduled to take part in the lucrative league.

“Round 2 of predictions If each team is going to win The @IPL the following player will have to be their MVP,” Styris captioned the post.

Here are Styris’ MVPs from all eight franchises:

1) Delhi Capitals – Rishabh Pant

2) Mumbai Indians- Hardik Pandya

3) Kolkata Knight Riders – Shubman Gill

4) Chennai Super Kings – Ravi Jadeja (its time)

5) Sunrisers Hyderabad – David Warner

6) Royal Challengers Bangalore – Virat Kohli

7) Kings XI Punjab – KL Rahul

8) Rajasthan Royals – Jos Buttler

In another tweet, Styris opined that time has come for Ravindra Jadeja to bat up the order.

“Ravi Jadeja needs to be the left-handed batsman up the order. His performances/experience for India show he is more than capable. CSK need that left-handed option,” Styris wrote in his post.

Ravi Jadeja needs to be the left handed batsman up the order. His performances/experience for India show he is more than capable. CSK need that left handed option. Imo https://t.co/CRqlSR89XF

— Scott Styris (@scottbstyris) September 14, 2020

A week back, cricketer-turned-commentator, Aakash Chopra also named the MVPs from all the eight teams in the IPL.

The two almost had identical lineups for their MVP. Earlier, Chopra named Shreyas Iyer, Andre Russell and Rashid Khan as MVPs from Delhi Capitals (DC), Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) camps, respectively.

In his previous post, Styris predicted how the points table would look like after the round-robin stage of the tournament.

He forecasted about DC topping the table and Rajasthan Royals (RR) finishing as the bottom-placed side.