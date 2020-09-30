IPL 2020: Seven interesting facts about SRH seamer T Natarajan

SRH pacer T Natarajan impressed the cricket fraternity with his outstanding bowling against DC on Tuesday.

Natarajan picked up one wicket in his quota of four overs and conceded only 25 runs.

The Indian Premier League (IPL) has been providing a big platform to the young players for years. Many youngsters have been able to impress fans, cricket experts as well as selectors of the national cricket team.

Some popular figures like Ravichandran Ashwin, Hardik Pandya, and Ravindra Jadeja have reached considerable heights in their cricket career by performing well in the cash-rich league.

A similar story is continuing in the ongoing thirteenth season of IPL where names like Devdutt Padikkal, Ravi Bishnoi, and Rahul Tevatia have become the talk of the town. Another name which has been added to this list is of left-arm quick Thangarasu Natarajan.

During the eleventh game of IPL 2020 between Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Delhi Capitals (DC) on Tuesday, SRH pacer T Natarajan marked his arrival in grand fashion after he finished with impressive figures of 4-0-25-1.

Legends like Virender Sehwag and Brett Lee were delighted after seeing Natarajan bowling brilliant yorkers in the death overs.

“Excellent execution of yorkers,” said Sehwag while appreciating the bowler.

Delighted for Natarajan. Excellent execution of yorkers at the end. Rashid was sensational as well. Great now that all the teams are off the mark.

The fun continues. Om Tewatia Namah#SRHvDC — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) September 29, 2020

“That’s how you bowl at the back end of an innings! Outstanding Natarajan,” said Lee.

That’s how you bowl at the back end of an innings ! Outstanding Natarajan — Brett Lee (@BrettLee_58) September 29, 2020



But who is this Natarajan and what’s his story? Let’s check out the seven interesting facts about the seamer everyone is talking about: