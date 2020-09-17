IPL 2020: Shane Watson trolls MS Dhoni and other CSK members with a hilarious tweet

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will clash against defending champion Mumbai Indians (MI) to begin their campaign in the 2020 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

The cash-rich league starts from September 19, and the matches will be played in a biosecure bubble across three venues – Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah.

The Super Kings have already received two major setbacks even before the commencement of the tournament. Suresh Raina and Harbhajan Singh, two of the most experienced players of the side, pulled out of the league citing personal reasons.

CSK’s training session began a week late after around 13 members of the contingent were tested positive for the coronavirus. But, they are leaving no stones unturned to make up for a lost time, as evident from the pictures and videos shared by the franchise on their social media handles.

CSK, on Tuesday, posted a picture in which few players, including MS Dhoni, Ravindra Jadeja and Shane Watson amongst others were relaxing with mobile phones in their hand.

“So close yet so far,” CSK captioned the picture sarcastically.

Watson, the former Australian all-rounder, retweeted the post with a funny caption that reads: “Great chat boys!!!”.

‘CSK is just an amazing franchise’

Watson recently lauded the CSK’s hierarchy and aid that he is privileged to be a part of this setup.

“But CSK is just an amazing franchise. It is run incredibly well, has leadership all the way down. MS Dhoni, Stephen Fleming, just the way they set up the whole franchise is phenomenal,” said the right-hander in a video posted by CSK on their Twitter account.

“You come in, you are embraced, you are trusted and so I feel very fortunate to have played for CSK,” he added.

The 39-year-old also talked about his favourite game in the yellow jersey. He picked the opening clash against MI in 2018 where the Dhoni-led franchise pulled out an improbable victory.

“My favourite moment with CSK was the game against Mumbai Indians in Mumbai in IPL 2018. DJ Bravo batted like a genius. He got us out of trouble and won us after the game. I remember after the game MS Dhoni and Michael Hussey said that this is what we do at CSK,” concluded Watson.