IPL 2020: Shikhar Dhawan’s funky glasses attract netizens; even Kevin Pietersen couldn’t control himself

Dhawan grabbed eyeballs with his 'uber cool glasses' that he donned while fielding against CSK.

DC defeated CSK by 44 runs to win their second consecutive match of IPL 2020.

Delhi Capitals (DC) registered their second consecutive victory in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 after thumping Chennai Super Kings (CSK) by 44 runs, on Friday (September 26).

Batting first, Shikhar Dhawan and Prithvi Shaw started the innings cautiously but upped the run-rate as soon as CSK brought in the spinners. Both of them opened their arms against Piyush Chawla and Ravindra Jadeja to make up for the conservative start.

The duo combined 94 runs for the first wicket partnership before Dhawan fell prey to Chawla.

Later on, Shreyas Iyer and Rishabh Pant held the innings and guided DC to a steep total of 175/3 runs.

Chasing the target, CSK lost a couple of early wickets in the form of Shane Watson and Murali Vijay. Barring Faf du Plessis, who scored 43 of 35 deliveries, none of the batsmen rose to the occasion.

In the end, the MS Dhoni-led side could only make as many as 131/7 in twenty overs.

Although Shaw was adjudged as the ‘Player of the Match’ for his impressive knock, it was Dhawan who stole the show with his funky glasses in the field.

Kevin Pietersen and other commentators too were left amazed, and all of them expressed their desire to get that ‘uber-cool’ night glasses.

IPL posted the short clip on their official Twitter handle and enquired: “Hey @SDhawan25 where did you get those uber cool glasses from?@KP24 wants to know”. Pietersen replied with laughing emojis.

DC joined the chorus and wrote that Dhawan might have got it from Connaught Place in New Delhi.

Connaught place, probably 👓 https://t.co/wkewF4ZHj6 — Delhi Capitals (Tweeting from 🇦🇪) (@DelhiCapitals) September 25, 2020



Here’s how netizens reacted to Dhawan’s stylish glasses:

This look of Shikhar Dhawan 😎!! Classic Gabbar style. pic.twitter.com/DoUixGvosO — CricketMAN2 (@man4_cricket) September 25, 2020

And I thought Nature was healing. Shikhar Dhawan, wtf, seriously WTF pic.twitter.com/04gIRvgLEP — Puru (@Puru2122) September 25, 2020

Nice Shades @SDhawan25 !!! Loved it .. Can i borrow it ? 🤭 pic.twitter.com/iLkn3FerPf — Mr. Tumnus (@taminglights) September 25, 2020