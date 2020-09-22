IPL 2020: SRH skipper David Warner opens up about Mitchell Marsh’s injury

Mitchell Marsh twisted his ankle while bowling his first over during the clash between SRH and RCB.

The Challengers defeated Sunrisers by ten runs to start the IPL 2020 campaign on a positive note.

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) all-rounder Mitchell Marsh endured a horrific injury during a clash against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on Monday, September 21.

The whole incident occurred in the fifth over when Marsh came in to bowl for the first time in the match. He twisted his ankle while trying to stop the ball in the follow-through.

Marsh walked back to the pavilion in excruciating pain and Vijay Shankar completed the rest of the over. The Aussie all-rounder later came to bat at No.10 but got dismissed in the very first ball.

After the match, SRH skipper David Warner opened up on the injury and said he is awaiting the X-ray report of Marsh’s ankle.

“Losing Mitch (Marsh) early, hopefully, he’s okay, it doesn’t look great. A lot of courage from him to walk out there and try his best, but it was unfortunate tonight,” said Warner in a post-match presentation.

“He’s got to get an X-ray, hopefully, it’s not too bad. It doesn’t look great. Obviously, what you saw out there, it was quite painful, he can’t put any weight on it. Fingers crossed,” he added.

SRH lost their opening-clash against RCB by 10 runs

Meanwhile, the Sunrisers lost their opening encounter by ten runs after failing to chase a modest total of 164 in twenty overs. Jonny Bairstow and Manish Pandey combined 71 runs for the third wicket partnership, but the rest of the batsmen failed to deliver.

Bairstow’s dismissal by Yuzvendra Chahal in the sixteenth over was the turning point of the game as it triggered a dramatic collapse for the SRH.

Priyam Garg and Abhishek Sharma failed to deliver, and Vijay Shankar departed for a golden duck. The Sunrisers’ middle-order definitely needs an assuring presence of someone like Kane Williamson for the remaining matches.

Chahal was adjudged as the ‘Player of the Match’ for his impressive performance. The leggie conceded 18 runs in his quota of four overs and picked up three crucial wickets.