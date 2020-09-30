IPL 2020: SRH spinner Rashid Khan dedicates the ‘Player of the Match’ award to his late mother

Rashid Khan's economical spell helped the Sunrisers to register their first victory in IPL 2020.

Rashid Khan’s terrific spell guided Sunrisers Hyderabad to their first victory of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 as they defeated Delhi Capitals (DC) by 15 runs, on Tuesday (September 29).

Rashid picked three crucial wickets of Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer and Rishabh Pant to help his team defend a not so challenging total of 162/4.

The leggie dedicated the ‘Player of the Match’ award to his deceased mother, who left for heavenly abode in June this year.

“Tough one-and-a-half year. First lost my dad, then my mom three-four months ago. She was my biggest fan. This award goes to them. when I sued to win an award, the whole night she used to talk to me. Tough times,” Rashid said in the post-match presentation.

The Afghan maestro was confident of getting a bit of turn from the pitch if he bowls harder and quicker. He also acknowledged the contribution of SRH skipper David Warner, who always backs the spinner.

“When I bowled the first ball, I knew if I bowl quicker and harder, you could get a turn. Then you have to bowl the length, a bit back of a length. The captain always backs me, and he tells me you know better. So he tells me, let me know what you want. Only If things are not going my way do you go to ask the captain what to do?” Rashid added.

Sunrisers open their account in the points table

As far as the match is concerned, DC skipper Shreyas Iyer won the toss and decided to bowl first.

The opening duo of Warner (45) and Jonny Bairstow (53) gave a stellar start to the Sunrisers, adding 77 runs for the first wicket.

Kane Williamson’s blitzkrieg propelled SRH to 161/4 in twenty overs. Williamson made 41 off just 26 deliveries.

Chasing the target, DC didn’t have a great start as they lost Prithvi Shaw in the first over itself. Thereafter, the Capitals kept losing their batsmen at regular intervals.

In the end, they could only make as many as 147 in twenty overs.