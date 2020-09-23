IPL 2020: Sunil Gavaskar names the bowler who probably has the best bouncer in world cricket

Sunil Gavaskar was mighty impressed with the bowler's outing in the KXIP vs DC match which took place on Sunday, September 20.

Gavaskar also reckoned that KL Rahul has the potential to become the next skipper for Team India.

The second match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 between Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) and Delhi Capitals (DC) treated one and all with an enthralling contest.

Both teams stood toe to toe against each other until the very last moment of the game. In the end, the incredibly rare and mouth-watering phenomenon of Super Over was required to produce the outcome of the game.

Although KXIP lost the match, there were lots of positive signs for the team. Mohammad Shami bowled brilliantly while Mayank Agarwal looked in ominous touch.

Shami was almost unplayable with the new ball, conceded just 15 runs in his four overs and picked up three wickets.

Sunil Gavaskar, the former India cricketer and also a member of the commentary panel for IPL 2020, lavished praise on Shami and said that the latter has got the best bouncer in the world.

“He (Shami) probably has the best bouncer in world cricket, it skids on to you,” Gavaskar said during commentary of the DC vs KXIP match.

‘He can also become India’s future captain’

‘Little Master’ lauded KXIP skipper KL Rahul and said that the IPL 2020 would be an excellent opportunity to showcase his leadership skill.

Gavaskar further added that an excellent season with KXIP would directly put Rahul in contention for the Team India’s captaincy in future.

“There is a great chance for KL Rahul to show that he can score runs when given the responsibility. Secondly, he can show that he is capable of captaining a side and how he moulds his team and extracts effort. If he does that well he can even go on to become the vice-captain of the Indian team,” Gavaskar said on Sports Tak.

“There are still players in the Indian team like Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, and Ajinkya Rahane. But going forward, he can be an option for the selection committee and can also become India’s future captain. So, this can be a huge tournament for KL Rahul as a skipper,” concluded Gavaskar.