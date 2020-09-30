IPL 2020: Sunil Gavaskar reveals the number of runs Virat Kohli will score this season

Gavaskar gave his opinion on Kohli's poor form in IPL 2020.

The RCB skipper has so far scored 18 runs in three matches.

After a thriller against Mumbai Indians (MI), Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) grabbed two more points to claim the third spot in the points table. The likes of Devdutt Padikkal, AB de Villiers, and Aaron Finch had been the pick of batsmen for Challengers.

RCB skipper Virat Kohli, on the other hand, hasn’t been able to leave his impact with the willow. In three matches, Kohli has scores of 14, 1 and 3, which shows that the 31-year-old is not having a good time with the bat.

However, former India captain Sunil Gavaskar has backed Kohli to get at least 400-500 runs in the ongoing thirteenth season of the cash-rich league.

Gavaskar opined that Kohli, who is the highest run-scorer (5435) of IPL, may have had a quiet start but he will make up towards the end of the competition.

“He’s a class act everybody knows that. So what if he’s had three quiet matches, he’s the kind of batsman who will make up for it towards the end,” said Gavaskar on air after the RCB vs MI match on Monday.

The 71-year-old gave the example of IPL 2016 when Kohli had scored 973 runs with the help of four centuries and seven half-tons.

“He may have started slowly, but by the time the tournament ends, he will have 400-500 runs which is what he gets every year. There was that one year when he got almost a 1000 runs and hundreds as well,” the Mumbaikar added.

Gavaskar admitted that in the current season, Kohli might not score 900 runs, but he still can reach the 500 run benchmark.

“He may not get 900 runs (in IPL 2020) because the first three matches have been quiet, but 500 runs totally, they are all written there,” the former India opener added further.

Kohli lauded De Villiers for his match-winning knock

During the game against MI, De Villiers had taken the RCB score to 201/3 with his unbeaten 55 runs knock. The former South Africa skipper hit eight boundaries, including four sixes. Post the match, Kohli heaped praises on the spinal column of his team.

“He was coming after a long break. The way he batted and some of the shots he played was outstanding. Getting stuck into the bowlers and only he can do that best… He keeps things simple and doesn’t watch a lot of cricket. Enjoys his life and comes out here, backs his ability. He’s relaxed, and that’s exactly what we want from him,” said Kohli.

The Delhi-born further explained his decision to go along with ABD in the Super Over. He said: “I thought about who are the best guys to come back for twos, and it was me and AB. It was all about stepping onto the field and taking responsibility.”