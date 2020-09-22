IPL 2020: Top 10 interesting facts about RCB sensation Devdutt Padikkal

AS: Devdutt Padikkal made his IPL debut against SRH on Monday.

Padikkal smashed a half-century in his maiden IPL game.

Devdutt Padikkal made his Indian Premier League (IPL) debut for Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) on Monday (September 21).

Padikkal impressed one and all on his IPL debut as he smashed SRH bowlers to all corners of the ground. A lot of cricket experts have already named him as the next big thing.

The explosive left-handed batsman didn’t disappoint in his first outing for RCB. Padikkal started his stellar show against Sandeep Sharma with two fours followed by another boundary in Bhuvneshwar Kumar’s over.

Devdutt showed his attacking approach when he faced Thangarasu Natarajan. The southpaw slammed three boundaries of Natarajan’s over, and RCB were off to a flier. He scored 56 off 42 balls before being dismissed in the 11th over.

His name came into the limelight when he scored 580 runs in the 2019 Syed Mushtaq Ali tournament. He was the leading run-getter in the competition with an average of 64 and carried a strike-rate of 175, including one hundred and five half-centuries.

Here are 10 interesting facts about Devdutt Padikkal: