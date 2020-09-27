IPL 2020 – Twitter Reactions: Mayank Agarwal smashes the second-fastest IPL century by an Indian

Mayank Agarwal hit his first century in IPL history.

KXIP scored 223/2 against Rajasthan Royals in their allotted 20 overs.

In the ninth game of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020, Kings XI Punjab (KXIP skipper KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal gave KXIP a flying start in Sharjah.

Rajasthan Royals (RR) captain Steve Smith won the toss and opted to bowl first, but KXIP opening pair took full advantage of the opportunity given.

Mayank reached to his maiden IPL century off just 45 balls. He smashed RR bowlers all around the park. The right-handed batsman became the second-fastest IPL centurion for India in terms of ball taken.

Fastest centuries by Indian players in IPL (balls taken):

37 – Yusuf Pathan v MI Mumbai BS 2010

45 – Mayank Agarwal v RR Sharjah 2020*

46 – Murali Vijay v RR Chennai 2010

47 – Virat Kohli v KXIP Bengaluru 2016

48 – Virender Sehwag v Deccan Hyderabad 2011

Rahul, on the other hand, played the role of a supporter. Both the players hit a flurry of fours and sixes to take Punjab over 100 inside nine overs.

Not only this, the Karnataka duo managed to post the highest score in the powerplay overs at the ongoing IPL. They scored 60/0 in the first six overs of the match.

Mayank and Rahul added 183 runs for the first wicket from just 100 deliveries before Tom Curran dismissed Agarwal for 106. The 29-year-old smashed 17 boundaries including seven towering sixes. He scored runs at a blistering strike-rate of 212.

Rahul scored 69 runs from 54 deliveries with seven fours and one six before spinner Shreyas Gopal outfoxed him.

Nicholas Pooran (25 off 8 balls) and Glenn Maxwell (13 off 9 balls) added an unbeaten 29 run-partnership for the third wicket in the last few overs to take their team’s total to 223/2.

Here is how Twitter reacted:

Kings are playing like Asli Singh’s @lionsdenkxip @mayankcricket what a knock ✊

— Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) September 27, 2020

Talk about taking your batting to the next level…Wow!

Mayank Agarwal 👏👏👏👏#RRvKXIP — Sanjay Manjrekar (@sanjaymanjrekar) September 27, 2020

Epitome of commitment, passion and dedication. Take a bow, @mayankcricket 👏👏 — Rajal Arora (@RajalArora) September 27, 2020

i find @mayankcricket classy in whatever he does with the bat, in whichever format. Even allowing for batsmen friendly conditions, superb century 👏👏 — Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) September 27, 2020

Both KL and Mayank have looked in total control and have made UAE their home ground(s)!#IPL2020 #RRvKXIP pic.twitter.com/voPS4oYmJC — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) September 27, 2020

Am I witnessing an IPL match or a gully cricket match?Unbelievable batting by @mayankcricket and @klrahul11! Entertainment at its best #RRvKXIP #IPL2020 — Kris Srikkanth (@KrisSrikkanth) September 27, 2020

WOW! First IPL century for @mayankcricket and also the first IPL century at Sharjah and second-fastest by an Indian! #RRvKXIP #Dream11IPL #IPL2020 — Moulin (@Moulinparikh) September 27, 2020

I feel sorry for bowlers tonight in Sharjah. But what a high quality innings by Mayank Agarwal. I am still wondering what a safe total is batting first🤭🤭🤭. — Ian bishop (@irbishi) September 27, 2020

A 45 ball 100 for Mayank. To back up what he did in the first game. Love his composure and hunger to keep piling on the runs. #KXIP #RRvKXIP — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) September 27, 2020

From being a T20 dasher to becoming a quality test opener to scoring a very classy T20 century, @mayankcricket is showing us such a delightful range to his batting. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) September 27, 2020

Great going @mayankcricket . What a 💯. MR Aggarwal in the house !! — Mithun Manhas (@MithunManhas) September 27, 2020