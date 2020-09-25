IPL 2020: Twitter Reactions – Prithvi Shaw edges the ball; none of the CSK players makes an appeal

After getting a life-line, Prithvi Shaw smashed his first half-century of IPL 2020.

Delhi Capitals scored 175/3 against CSK on Friday.

The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) are playing against Delhi Capitals (DC) in the seventh match of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020, at Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

CSK skipper MS Dhoni won the toss and elected to field first. Prithvi Shaw and Shikhar Dhawan started pretty well and added a 94-run partnership for the opening wicket. Shaw looked in blistering touch as he hammered CSK bowlers all around the ground.

The 20-year-old exhibited top-class cricket and started hitting boundaries from the word go. He took just 35 balls to smash a classic half-century against CSK’s quality bowling attack. The right-handed batsman slammed nine fours and a six before getting stumped off Piyush Chawla for 64.

Shaw, in the very first over of the match, got a life-life as neither the bowler Deepak Chahar nor any other player noticed an inside-edge which went through to wicketkeeper Dhoni.

Even the snickometer revealed that the ball had taken a thin edge before going to the keeper’s gloves.

Rishab Pant’s handy knock took DC to a competitive score

DC scored 88-0 after 10 overs, but two wickets in consecutive overs of Chawla somewhat brought CSK back in the game. Despite that, Shreyas Iyer and Rishabh Pant added a crucial 58-run stand for the third wicket.

Sam Curran did get the wicket of Iyer on 26, but Pant held his end and kept on tickling the scoreboard. The left-handed batsman went unbeaten on 37 after the end of 20 overs. With a strike-rate of 148, the wicket-keeper batter smashed six boundaries to take his side to 175/3.

Here is how Twitter reacted:

How did Dhoni miss that inside edge 🤯? Cheeky from Prithvi Shaw 😅#CSKvDC #IPL2020 — Sashmika (@Sashmika7) September 25, 2020



So, Dhoni rectified the mistake of previous match by not appealing for Prithvi Shaw's catch when there was a clear edge 😅#DCvsCSK #CSKvDC — Karthik!! MI 💙💙 (@SRKian_Karthik) September 25, 2020



CSK missed an edge of Prithvi Shaw😂 — Prashant (@Castlebeam) September 25, 2020

Dhoni didn't appeal for that catch so that he can boost confidence of Prithvi Shaw. #IPL2020 — Jhootha LOL Gadha™ (@FakeRainaNephew) September 25, 2020

Knicked and did not walk. Nor did MSD, slip and the bowler appeal? Prithvi Shaw — SK Anand (@di_an) September 25, 2020