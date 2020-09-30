IPL 2020: Twitter Reactions – Shubman Gill, bowlers shine as KKR thump Rajasthan Royals in Dubai

KKR defeated RR by 37 runs in the 12th match of IPL 2020.

This was the second consecutive victory for the Knight Riders while RR lost their first match in IPL 2020.

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) registered their second consecutive victory in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 after thumping over Rajasthan Royals by a massive 37 runs, on Wednesday (September 30).

Earlier in the match, Steve Smith won the toss and invited KKR to bat first. The franchise persisted with Sunil Narine at the top, despite some criticisms that arose after the Trinidadian failed in the first two games.

To much dismay, Narine (15 off 14) once again failed to live up to the expectations, losing his wicket to Jaydev Unadkat in the fifth over.

Shubman Gill once again held the innings from one end and scored a valuable 47 with the help of five fours and a six.

Andre Russell was promoted above the likes of Dinesh Karthik, Eoin Morgan and the Caribbean essayed an explosive cameo of 24 runs, which was laced with three towering sixes.

Morgan’s calculated 34 propelled KKR to a challenging total of 174/6 in twenty overs.

KKR bowlers cripple Royals’ batting line-up

Chasing the target, the Royals couldn’t have imagined the worst possible start. Steve Smith fell prey to his compatriot Pat Cummins in the second over. It was inevitable considering the giddy approach Smith adopted to counter Cummins’ pace and hostility.

Sanju Samson finally had a bad game this season after winning back-to-back ‘Players of the Match’ award against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Kings XI Punjab (KXIP).

Jos Buttler (21 off 16) tried to hold the innings before a harmless, short-of-the-length delivery from Shivam Mavi got the better out of him. Mavi conceded just twenty runs and picked up two wickets in his spell of four overs.

Kamlesh Nagarkoti struck twice in his very first over, sending Robin Uthappa and Riyan Parag back to the pavilion.

Kuldeep Yadav finally got his first wicket of the campaign in the form of Jaydev Unadkat.

In the end, RR could only post 137/9 in twenty overs, falling 37 runs short of the target to win their third consecutive match.

Here’s how Twitter reacted:

Sorry is anyone else in love 😍 with what Nagarkoti & Mavi have been able to do for the @KKRiders — Lisa Sthalekar (@sthalekar93) September 30, 2020

An excellent victory this for @KKRiders. A huge confidence booster! The batsmen did well to post a target of 175 and then the bowlers and fielders did exceptionally well to clinch this emphatic win! Super performance all-round!#InsideOut #KKRvRR #KKRvsRR #IPL2020 — MANOJ TIWARY (@tiwarymanoj) September 30, 2020

You always get one of these. @rajasthanroyals will have to forget it happened. Far more interesting is the depth in the @KKRiders bowling that gives the captain so many choices. All they need now is for Kuldeep to have a couple of good games…. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) September 30, 2020

It’s been 2 years in the making waiting to see Shivam Mavi and Kamlesh Nargakoti together again. Great compliment to Venky Mysore and and @KKRiders for staying the course with these two young men. — Ian bishop (@irbishi) September 30, 2020

How good is this Kkr attack looking !! Absolutely devastating !! #ipl #kkr — Rohan Gavaskar (@rohangava9) September 30, 2020

A Royal win for the Knight Riders. Games in Dubai making it difficult for the batsman to score as easily unlike Sharjah. #RRvKKR — Prabhu (@Cricprabhu) September 30, 2020

Naaaaagarkooootiiiiii 💥🤸🏽🔥 — Danny Morrison (@SteelyDan66) September 30, 2020

So…there isn’t a team that is undefeated in #IPL2020 Any team can beat any team. The best T20 league in the world 🙇‍♂️ Next one week will be a lot of fun…. — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) September 30, 2020

After 12 games, every team has won and lost at least one match. #IPL2020 — Bharath Seervi (@SeerviBharath) September 30, 2020