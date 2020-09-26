IPL 2020 – WATCH: KKR pacer Pat Cummins bowls an absolute jaffa to dismiss Jonny Bairstow

Pat Cummins marked his return in IPL 2020 with terrific bowling against SRH.

Manish Pandey's half-century took Sunrisers total to 142/4 in 20 overs.

The eighth match of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 is taking place between Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. Both teams are searching for their first win in the tournament.

After winning the toss, SRH captain David Warner opted to bat first. The Aussie power-striker came with English batsman Jonny Bairstow to open the innings.

Unlike the Sunrisers’ previous match, Bairstow didn’t have a good outing as he was outdone by an absolute ripper from KKR fast-bowler Pat Cummins.

It all happened in the fourth over of the first innings, when Bairstow tried to make a room for himself to hit the ball on off-side. But in an attempt of doing so, he exposed his all the three stumps.

Cummins bowled a straight delivery with a hint of inswing. Bairstow completely missed the length of the ball and it went on to hit his off-stump.

Here is the video:

Pat Cummins knocks over "VIRENDER BAIRSTOW" pic.twitter.com/3RMe4zpTGL — Mubin (@__mubean__) September 26, 2020



Cummins bounced back after a horrible first game

Cummins, who was bought for a whopping 15.5 crores in the IPL 2020 auction, had a terrible start in the thirteenth season. During KKR’s tournament-opener against defending champions Mumbai Indians (MI), Cummins was taken to the cleaners as he had conceded 49 runs in three overs.

However, in the ongoing game, the Australian speedster bounced back and bowled tremendously well. He just gave 19 runs in his quota of 4 overs with one wicket. Apart from Cummins, spinner Varun Chakravarthy also showed his bowling skills and finished the 4-over spell with a prized wicket of Warner.

For the ‘Orange Army’, middle-order batsman, Manish Pandey continued his dream run with the willow. Pandey scored 51 off 38 balls with the help of three fours and two sixes. In their stipulated 20 overs, SRH posted 142/4 on the scoreboard.