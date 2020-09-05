IPL 2020: Virat Kohli details why he would never leave RCB

Virat Kohli’s association with Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) is among few constants in the Indian Premier League (IPL) – a tournament known for its dynamism.

Ever since its inception in 2008, Kohli has been a part of RCB. In 2013, he was given the captaincy duties as well. Although he has been the most productive batsman for the franchise, as a captain, there’s a lot left to be desired.

Despite flaunting a star-studded squad ahead of every season, the championship title still eludes the Challengers.

Under Kohli’s leadership, RCB’s best run came in 2016 when they finished as the runner-up of the tournament. But, through all thick and thin, the Delhi-lad has formed a surreal bond with the club, and can’t even think of playing for another franchise.

Kohli gets emotional while talking about his bond with RCB

Kohli remarked that IPL crown is the first priority for both – his team and RCB fans.

“It has been 12 years. It is such an amazing journey, so surreal. For a lot of people, it’s all about obvious we want to achieve the ultimate goal for the RCB. We have come close thrice but haven’t made it,” Kohli said in a video posted by RCB’s Twitter handle.

“That’s always gonna be our dream together and I was just thinking there is no way in any scenario that I can ever think of leaving this team, because of the love and care, the franchise has shown.”

“You can feel emotional about the season going well or not but to have that loyalty with Bangalore, with RCB it’s quite surreal. Till the time I play IPL, regardless of how we play, I’ll never leave this team,” added the RCB skipper.

The 31-year-old has been the most consistent run-getter of the cash-rich league. With a whopping 5,412 runs under his belt, Kohli leads the run-scoring chart by a fair margin.