IPL 2020: WATCH – Jasprit Bumrah imitating the spinners at MI’s practice session

After around five months of inactivity, it seems like Jasprit Bumrah can’t wait any longer to demolish the batting line-up with his sheer pace and toe-crushing yorkers.

Under the tutelage of Lasith Malinga at Mumbai Indians (MI), Bumrah mastered the art of bowling pinpoint yorkers at alarming regularity.

Since making his debut in 2013, the Ahmedabad-born has emerged into one of the most consistent bowlers of the tournament. His efficacy in the death-overs needs no introduction.

In 77 matches, the MI tearaway has picked up 82 wickets at an economy of 7.55. No wonder, his form will be crucial for the Rohit Sharma-led side, who will be eyeing for the record fifth championship title this year.

Bumrah wears the spinners hat in practice session

MI will lock horns with Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on September 19 to kickstart the proceedings of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020.

Now, with less than two weeks remaining, the practice sessions are in full flow for MI and other franchises as well. Most of the teams are giving sneak peeks of their training sessions to keep the fans engaged during the pandemic.

In one such instance, MI shared an amusing clip in which Bumrah was imitating the spin bowlers in the nets session. It appeared that he was impersonating the legendary spinners like Shane Warne and Anil Kumble among others.

“Can you guess all 6 bowlers Boom is trying to imitate?” MI captioned their post.

Here’s the video:

Since Malinga has withdrawn his name from the tournament, the onus will be on Bumrah to spearhead MI’s bowling attack. Australia speedster James Pattinson has been signed as a replacement for Malinga.

Other than Pattinson, Bumrah will have the support of Mitchell McClenaghan, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard and Nathan Coulter-Nile.