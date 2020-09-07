IPL 2020: WATCH – Piyush Chawla cleans up MS Dhoni in the nets during CSK’s training session

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have finally resumed their pre-season training camp at the ICC Academy in Dubai, after completion of their extended isolation period.

While other franchises began their session a week earlier, CSK had to wait for their turn after around 13 members of their contingent turned positive for the coronavirus. The list also included top-order batsman Ruturaj Gaekwad and fast bowler Deepak Chahar.

On Sunday, CSK uploaded a video on their official Instagram handle where Dhoni was seen shredding off his rust during the net session. Dhoni played a few big shots against Piyush Chawla and Ravindra Jadeja on Day one of the training camp.

On the second day, Chawla got the better of Dhoni, with his quicker one uprooting the latter’s stumps.

Here’s the video:

Watson, Vijay and others sweat it off in the camp

Murali Vijay and Shane Watson were also seen playing some good strokes in the nets. It was evident from the clip that the CSK’s batting order is more focussed on successfully tackling the spinners on slow, rank-turner pitches of the UAE.

The onus will be on both the senior players, Watson and Vijay, for rising to the occasion in the absence of the veteran Suresh Raina.

Raina, along with Harbhajan Singh, pulled out of the 2020 edition of the tournament, owing to some personal reasons.

CSK still have a host of skilful spinners in the form of Imran Tahir, Ravindra Jadeja and Piyush Chawla. They will be desperate to prove their mettle and not let the franchise feel Harbhajan’s absence.

Meanwhile, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has released the complete fixture of the tournament on Sunday (September 06). CSK will be locking horns with Mumbai Indians (MI) in the tournament-opener on September 19.