IPL 2020: Rashid Khan floored after a massive collision with teammate Abhishek Sharma

Rashid and Abhishek collided while completing a run against RCB.

The medical team checked Rashid as he lied down on the ground in pain.

The Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) experienced a displeasing day when they competed against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020, on September 21 SRH lost the contest by 10 runs, and also suffered a couple of injuries on the field.

First, it was Australian all-rounder Mitchell Marsh, who damaged his ankle while bowling and was taken off the field.

Another incident took place during SRH’s chase when their spin wizard Rashid Khan hurt himself in a collision with youngster Abhishek Sharma. However, Rashid continued to bat until he got dismissed.

It all happened In the final delivery of the 17th over when Abhishek flicked Shivam Dube’s ball to deep midwicket. Abhishek, along with his partner Rashid, tried to run for a couple. Both the players were watching the ball while going for the second run. As a result, they crashed into each other.

Rashid fell down on the ground after the massive collision, while Abhishek couldn’t return to his crease and was run-out.

Here’s the video:

Rashid Khan got checked by the medical staff

Right after the incident, Rashid looked in trouble and in some pain as he was seen laying on the ground. Shortly, the medical staff of SRH arrived and checked the Afghanistan maestro. Due to the checkup, there was a long pause in the game.

After a few check-ups, the physios allowed Rashid to resume the game. However, he was welcomed by Navdeep Saini through a nasty bouncer. The Afghan lad failed to score much as he was castled by Saini in the same over for 6.