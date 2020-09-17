IPL 2020: WATCH – Rishabh Pant pulls off an audacious ramp shot against Ishant Sharma

India international Rishabh Pant always had the ability to turn heads with his audacious strokes.

After making a good impression in the Delhi circuit, Pant paved his way into the 2016 U19 World Cup side in Bangladesh. He has grown leaps and bounds in stature, since then.

The Roorkee cricketer was soon bought by Delhi Daredevils (now: Delhi Capitals) and has paid rich dividends for the faith entrusted on him.

The things which stand out the most with Pant is his uncanny ability to play all around the ground.

With the start of the IPL 2020 around the corner, all franchises have hit fifth gear as far as training and practice is concerned.

During one of the practice sessions for Delhi Capitals (DC), fast bowler Ishant Sharma had a go at Pant. Ishant tried to ruffle up Pant with a short of length delivery.

The left-handed batsman nonchalantly pulled off a ramp shot to the fast-bowler, as the ball raced towards the boundary. Ishant, on his typical elongated follow-through, had a few words for his Delhi teammate.

Pant looking to make a statement in IPL 2020

After a tremendous start to his Test career for India, Pant has been a common subject for criticism in the by-gone season.

The talented batsman displayed his prowess in red-ball cricket with his gritty tons against England at The Oval and then vs Australia at SCG.

Meanwhile, Pant had always been under the shadows of veteran wicketkeeper-batsman MS Dhoni in white-ball cricket for India.

The Haridwar-born finally got an opportunity to cement his place in coloured clothing for India, post-2019 ODI World Cup.

However, things changed drastically for Pant, who was replaced by KL Rahul as the first-choice wicketkeeper-batsman during the 2020 ODI series against Australia and New Zealand.

Now, Pant will be looking forward to yet another successful edition of IPL for DC. One should expect Pant to make a statement to his critics as well as the selectors in IPL 2020.