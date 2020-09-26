IPL 2020: WATCH – Rishabh Pant’s shot that impresses even the CSK bowler Deepak Chahar

DC registered their second consecutive victory after defeating CSK by 44 runs.

Rishabh Pant made a quickfire 37 with the help of five fours.

Delhi Capitals (DC) thumped Chennai Super Kings (CSK) by 44 runs to register their second consecutive victory in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020, on Friday (September 26).

For the CSK, this was their second successive defeat of the tournament. They are still struggling to get their playing combination on the spot, and the absence of Ambati Rayudu didn’t help the cause either.

Chasing the target, CSK endured a rusty start as their openers, Shane Watson and Murali Vijay, once again couldn’t pace the innings as required. Both of them departed inside the powerplay without any substantial contribution.

Faf du Plessis (43 off 35), the most consistent batsman for the team, once again rose up to the challenges, but the lack of support from the other end made matters worse for the Super Kings.

In the end, the Dhoni-led side could only make as much as 131/7 in twenty overs.

Prithvi, Dhawan and Pant fire for the Capitals

Batting first, DC were given a great start from the opening pair of Shikhar Dhawan and Prithvi Shaw.

Dhawan (35) and Prithvi (64), who were quite watchful in the beginning, gradually upped the run-rate by launching a brutal assault on CSK’s spinners and combined 94 runs for the first wicket.

After the departure of both the openers, DC skipper Shreyas Iyer and Rishabh Pant stitched an important partnership for the fourth wicket.

Pant was at his fluent best, worked out mainly in singles and doubles and waited for the loose deliveries to open up his arms. He scored an unbeaten 37 off 25 balls to propel DC to a challenging total.

Pant’s innings was laced with five fours. However, one that caught everyone’s attention came in the fifteenth over of the match.

Deepak bowled slightly fuller to the left-handed batsman who strode forward and flawlessly placed the ball towards the cover region to earn a boundary for his team. Even Chahar was quite impressed with the shot.

Here’s the video: